Scotland’s freshest performers tread the boards at top Edinburgh venues

Talented students at one of Scotland’s leading performing arts schools will take to the stage in a spring showcase to show off their singing, dancing and acting skills.

In a series of highly entertaining performances, The MGA Academy will feature the graduating class of 2023 as they perform well known shows including Jekyll and Hyde, Little Women and Jerry’s Girls alongside a Triple Bill of fantastic choreography.

The Academy believes in the educational value of students performing in front of live audiences and it is an integral part of its philosophy to offer the chance to put students’ learned skills into practice within a professional setting.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of The MGA Academy, said: “Live performance is at the heart of everything we do here at the MGA Academy so we encourage all musical and theatre lovers to come along to watch the fantastic performances in the flesh.

“It’s so important for our students to have the opportunity to showcase their talents and for their family, friends and the general public to enjoy the fruits of their labour, especially after a challenging few years for the industry.

“We’re hoping to see a great turn out from the general public and they snap up tickets for one or more performances to support our students, who are some of the most exciting and driven young performers in Scotland.”

The spring showcase series will kick off on Thursday, 4 May with a radical reimagination of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Jekyll and Hyde, with the BA Hons Acting Class of 2023 portraying the clash between civilised Victorian London and seedy Soho in a story of scientific experimentation.

Directed by Becky Hope Palmer, performances of the Edinburgh-inspired tale will be held at Assembly Roxy on 4 May at 7.30pm, 5 May at 7.30pm, and twice on 6 May at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

For dance enthusiasts, a Triple Bill performance will be a showcasing of three exciting dance pieces devised by three different choreographers. While for those with a musical theatre interest can expect impressive performances of Little Women and Jerry Girls by MGA’s Musical Theatre cohort.

Marcella added: “The spring showcase is one of the school’s largest performance projects of the year and it really demonstrates the level of skills our aspiring performers have learned throughout their time with us – it is definitely not one to miss!”

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts was established in 2005 to provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London colleges.

The performing arts school is Scotland’s only full accredited vocational college, holding Scottish

Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD) certifications and also has a partnership with Bath Spa University to offer full-time degree’s.

Tickets here

