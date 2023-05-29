Photos from this weekend

There were so many events taking place in Edinburgh at the weekend. Our photos of some of them can be found on Facebook and on this website.

For the Marathon 10K winners on Saturday click here.

Edinburgh Critical Mass May 2023 click here and see below:

Harry Styles fans look here:

On Sunday parents and residents had arranged to close the street outside Warrender Swim Centre so that everyone could enjoy the space near their homes for playing and socialising.

City Mobility Plan

The council is consulting on the actions it will have to take to deliver the City Mobility Plan which is already a part of Edinburgh’s transport policy. The City Mobility Plan is an integral part of the city moving towards Net Zero by 2030. There are two two drop in events this week – one on Tuesday at Leith Library and the other on Wednesday at Gilmerton Library.

Next week the events move to South Queensferry and Blackhall Library, Piershill Library, the City Art Centre, Currie Library, Granton Primary School, Wester Hailes Education Centre, Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre and Ratho Community Centre.

Full details on the council’s consultation hub here.

Porty Community Energy

This summer Porty Community Energy are running a bike library from a container in Tumbles car park, as they did last year. This is one of the aims of the body – to lower carbon emissions from transport which they say is “the biggest consumer of energy in the UK and petroleum takes the largest share of our fuel consumption”.

The organisation has secured funding to buy three cargo bikes and develop an Active Travel Hub. One of the bikes which has been purchased is an Urban Arrow which you can see below. This is a multi function vehicle for ferrying children around or even heavier loads.

The hub will probably be sited at Portobello Town Hall which will be opening this summer now that the community raised £25,000 in a crowdfunder to employ a venue manager and when they sign the lease from 1 June.

Heart of Newhaven

On 5 and 19 June at the Heart of Newhaven there will be Zumba at 6pm and Pilates/yoga at 7pm.

As well as this there will be Warm and Welcoming sessions every Wednesday and Saturday morning from 9am.

The Heart will be open with tea, coffee, fruit and at the very least some biscuits.

There will be several pop-up events staffed by their partners and Heart residents.

No need to book Just turn up, have a cuppa, meet up with friends and make new ones.

ACE IT will also be running one to one advice if you need support with your laptop, phone or tablet. You may use the free Wifi and get any problems sorted out.

There are also many other activities and all the information is on the Heart of Newhaven website.

