Cyclists meet on the last Saturday of each month to ride together in the city on a planned route accompanied by some music.
In May there were around 200 cyclists and the ride encountered not one but three weddings on the way – adding a note of cheer and applause to the newly weds coming out of St Mary’s on Picardy Place as the ride waited for the lights to change.
Young and old take part on what is usually a fun day taking back the space for cycling and engaging with passers by and motorists.
Read more about Edinburgh Critical Mass – one of around 300 rides worldwide
And there are more photos on Facebook.
Play street – entertainment for everyone
Parents got time to chat to neighbours and children could skip, chalk and play tennis on the street to their hearts’ content when Thirlestane Road was closed on Sunday morning. The parents had asked the council for permission, the council provided barriers and road closed signs, the weather was fair, and everyone had a lovely…
DRS wrangle is latest in a “raid on democracy”
The Scottish Greens say that all MSPs who believe in devolution must stand up for Scotland’s environment and the work of The Scottish Parliament as never before following the Tory UK Government’s “raid on our democracy”. Mark Ruskell MSP said the spotlight would fall on every politician in Holyrood in days and weeks to come…
Scottish funding agreed for Zambian vaccine research
The Scottish Government has announced funding of £1 million for vaccine research in Zambia this month. The First Minister met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema with a delegation from the Zambian Government at Panmure House. Scotland and Zambia have a long history of partnership working in key areas, which now includes health. A new facility…
Edinburgh Marathon 2023 – 10K winners
These are photos of the 2023 10K winners in the capital this weekend. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Start of the EMF 2023 10k Credit: Ian Jacobs EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Pic shows: Lewis Macalpine of Stornoway Running and Athletics Club wins the male 10k in…
Hibs claim Hearts fan ‘struck’ one of their players
Angry Hibs have demanded a response from Hearts after an alleged incident involving one of their players and a fan in the dying minutes of the Derby at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership which ended 1-1. On Saturday the club issued a statement on their Twitter feed which claimed that during the game there were…
Harry Styles fans ready for Love on Tour
Harry Styles fans from Lanarkshire, Inverness, Glasgow, Islay and also Edinburgh feature in our photos below. They were all ready to have a great time watching the superstar who has sold out two nights at BT Murrayfield. One said to us: “Oh we just love him.” Another was going to her very first concert accompanied…