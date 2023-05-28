Cyclists meet on the last Saturday of each month to ride together in the city on a planned route accompanied by some music.

In May there were around 200 cyclists and the ride encountered not one but three weddings on the way – adding a note of cheer and applause to the newly weds coming out of St Mary’s on Picardy Place as the ride waited for the lights to change.

Young and old take part on what is usually a fun day taking back the space for cycling and engaging with passers by and motorists.

Read more about Edinburgh Critical Mass – one of around 300 rides worldwide – here.

And there are more photos on Facebook.

The monthly Edinburgh Critical Mass took a route through the city centre this month PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

