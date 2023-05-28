Parents got time to chat to neighbours and children could skip, chalk and play tennis on the street to their hearts’ content when Thirlestane Road was closed on Sunday morning.

The parents had asked the council for permission, the council provided barriers and road closed signs, the weather was fair, and everyone had a lovely time. Cllr Ben Parker called by to watch the children at play. The purpose of the event at the corner of Spottiswoode Street was not only to offer children a safe place to play, but also to celebrate the reopening earlier in the week of Warrender Swim Centre.

Frida and Paloma. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Harriet, Morgen, Claire and Lochlan. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Agnes and Ottilie. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Olivia. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Kat and Daffodil. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Bibhuti, Bibasa and Merina. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Angus. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Cllr Ben Parker r A play street was set up. outside Warrender Swim Centre to celebrate the reopening and offer a safe place to play PHOTOS above ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

All photos below ©2023 Martin P. McAdam

