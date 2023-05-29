Japan’s Kimono Day (Gofuku No Hi) takes place each year on 29 May.

This day in Japan celebrates the traditional clothing which is recognisable around the world.

At the end of last week, Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron hosted eight Japanese ladies to tea in her suite at the City Chambers.

Mio Shudo, Japanese Tea Master and Japanese Cultural Assistant led the group in passing on more information about the day and the traditions, celebrating Edinburgh’s friendship with Kyoto.

All dressed in kimonos the ladies then shared a table-top Japanese tea ceremony and specially written haikus.

As the ladies arrived at the City Chambers, we photographed all of them with the Depute Lord Provost who was also suitably dressed for the occasion.

The Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron invited Japanes ladies for tea and they loaned her a kimono to celbrate Kimono Day on 29 May PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

