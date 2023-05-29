Capital Theatres has released a flythrough video giving an artist’s impression of the redevelopment of The King’s.

The work began in earnest earlier this year after a campaign brought the project back on track.

The flythrough is voiced by King’s Theatre Honorary Patron, Brian Cox. The Succession star has been integral to the campaign to save the King’s.

Photo Phil Wilkinson info@philwilkinson.net 07740 444373 Scottish Actor Brian Cox. Pictured at the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh. Scotland

The animation showcases some of the major improvements of this transformative project including:

a new street level café – the first step into what will be a thriving daytime community hub for Tollcross

level entry from seat to street to stage with new lifts and wide staircases which will allow better access for audiences and artists, whatever their needs, for the first time in the building’s history

new bars and entertaining spaces will ease interval crowding and offer new hospitality opportunities

more comfortable seating in the upper circle

a new fully accessible double height Creative Engagement Studio to inspire a life-long love of theatre across the generations

a state-of-the-art scenery fly system, de-raked stage and better orchestra pit will allow a broader range of productions to tour to the King’s

improved sightlines and ventilation in the auditorium for a superb audience experience

the King’s precious history and heritage will be preserved and celebrated.

A huge fundraising campaign has allowed The King’s Theatre to survive. Thanks to commitment from many donors, The Scottish Government, The City of Edinburgh Council, National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Capital Theatres (the charity which manages the council-owned venue), the project is up and running. There is still £1.5 million to raise to pay for the complete project.

You can learn more and donate at www.capitaltheatres.com/kings-future

