Capital Theatres has released a flythrough video giving an artist’s impression of the redevelopment of The King’s.
The work began in earnest earlier this year after a campaign brought the project back on track.
The flythrough is voiced by King’s Theatre Honorary Patron, Brian Cox. The Succession star has been integral to the campaign to save the King’s.
The animation showcases some of the major improvements of this transformative project including:
a new street level café – the first step into what will be a thriving daytime community hub for Tollcross
level entry from seat to street to stage with new lifts and wide staircases which will allow better access for audiences and artists, whatever their needs, for the first time in the building’s history
new bars and entertaining spaces will ease interval crowding and offer new hospitality opportunities
more comfortable seating in the upper circle
a new fully accessible double height Creative Engagement Studio to inspire a life-long love of theatre across the generations
a state-of-the-art scenery fly system, de-raked stage and better orchestra pit will allow a broader range of productions to tour to the King’s
improved sightlines and ventilation in the auditorium for a superb audience experience
the King’s precious history and heritage will be preserved and celebrated.
A huge fundraising campaign has allowed The King’s Theatre to survive. Thanks to commitment from many donors, The Scottish Government, The City of Edinburgh Council, National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Capital Theatres (the charity which manages the council-owned venue), the project is up and running. There is still £1.5 million to raise to pay for the complete project.
You can learn more and donate at www.capitaltheatres.com/kings-future
ScotRail urge Springsteen fans to plan ahead
ScotRail has issued travel advice to those attending the concert at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel. All services are expected to be busy, and queuing systems may be in place at key stations across the country. The train operator will be adding more seats to help fans…
Continue Reading ScotRail urge Springsteen fans to plan ahead
National sales platform triples income of Livingston social enterprise
Livingston social enterprise Spark Creations is now selling its products nationally across the UK, leading to a tripling of its income. The Craigshill-based provider of gifts, which are all made by local volunteers, recorded profits of more than £10,000 after its most successful year yet, by introducing trading on eBay, Etsy as well as on…
Continue Reading National sales platform triples income of Livingston social enterprise
Training positions offered at Edinburgh Leisure
Train for a career in sports with the city’s leading sports and leisure provider. Edinburgh’s leading sports and leisure provider, Edinburgh Leisure, will be running a series of coaching academies providing nationally recognised qualifications that will enable successful learners to lead safe and enjoyable sport/physical activity. Targeted at young people aged 16-24 years, and fully…
Continue Reading Training positions offered at Edinburgh Leisure
Teresa Sumerfield Photography – swimmingly good photos
From the worst of motivations – the grief at losing her husband, Daniel – the best of results has emerged. South Queensferry based photographer, Teresa Sumerfield, created a series of photos as a project after her husband had died. Already drawn to rainbows, and having used the colours of the rainbow in previous photo shoots,…
Continue Reading Teresa Sumerfield Photography – swimmingly good photos
Local Dragon’s Den with social enterprise to the fore
ENTERPRISING YOUNG PEOPLE PITCH SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS IDEAS TO LOCAL DRAGONS The annual Dragon’s Den event has taken place at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline, welcoming both Primary and Secondary Schools from across the Kingdom, who pitched social enterprise ideas to a panel of local dragons. Participating schools were also required to think about a…
Continue Reading Local Dragon’s Den with social enterprise to the fore
Five things you need to know today
Photos from this weekend There were so many events taking place in Edinburgh at the weekend. Our photos of some of them can be found on Facebook and on this website. For the Marathon 10K winners on Saturday click here. Edinburgh Critical Mass May 2023 click here and see below: Harry Styles fans look here:…