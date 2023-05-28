These are photos of the 2023 10K winners in the capital this weekend.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Start of the EMF 2023 10k Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Pic shows: Lewis Macalpine of Stornoway Running and Athletics Club wins the male 10k in a time of 00:32:46. Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Pic shows: Lewis Macalpine of Stornoway Running and Athletics Club wins the male 10k in a time of 00:32:46. Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Pic shows: Lewis Macalpine of Stornoway Running and Athletics Club wins the male 10k in a time of 00:32:46. Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Sophie Marr of Tyne Bridge Harriers wins the women’s 10k in a time of 00:40:38 Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Sophie Marr of Tyne Bridge Harriers wins the women’s 10k in a time of 00:40:38 Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Sophie Marr of Tyne Bridge Harriers wins the women’s 10k in a time of 00:40:38 Credit: Ian Jacobs
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND. 24 MAY 2023 Edinburgh Marathon Festival 27/5/2023. Sophie Marr of Tyne Bridge Harriers wins the women’s 10k in a time of 00:40:38 Credit: Ian Jacobs

Harry Styles fans ready for Love on Tour

Harry Styles fans from Lanarkshire, Inverness, Glasgow, Islay and also Edinburgh feature in our photos below. They were all ready to have a great time watching the superstar who has sold out two nights at BT Murrayfield. One said to us: “Oh we just love him.” Another was going to her very first concert accompanied…

Continue Reading Harry Styles fans ready for Love on Tour

UK Government will agree to pilot deposit return scheme – but no glass

The UK Government has “demanded” an exemption for glass in any Scottish deposit return scheme in a letter sent to the Scottish Government late on Friday night. The letter signed by three Government ministers, Thérèse Coffey, Michael Gove and Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, stated: “Our view is that this type of permanent divergence would be…

Continue Reading UK Government will agree to pilot deposit return scheme – but no glass

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.