The Scottish Government has announced funding of £1 million for vaccine research in Zambia this month.

The First Minister met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema with a delegation from the Zambian Government at Panmure House.

Scotland and Zambia have a long history of partnership working in key areas, which now includes health. A new facility hosted by the University of Zambia will support life-saving research and increase access to vaccines.

This extends existing Scottish Government support for the Blantyre-Blantyre partnership between the University of Glasgow and Kamuzu University of Health Science in Malawi. It will create a ground-breaking three-country collaboration in scientific research between the universities in Scotland, Malawi and Zambia.

The First Minister said: “The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of countries working together across continents to jointly tackle global health challenges. This initiative, led by Zambian and Malawian expertise, with Scottish Government support, will improve health outcomes in these countries as well as produce research that will contribute to global good.

“This cutting edge research will also help to champion inclusion and build capacity across Africa. For instance, the female engineers trained to install solar power at the laboratory will help to drive expansion in this sector and its future contribution to the Zambian economy. This type of investment and collaborative approach shows the contribution Scotland can make and the impact it can have internationally when we also use our expertise to add value in our partnerships with other countries.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the President of Zambia and his colleagues in Edinburgh to confirm significant additional funding to extend this existing project in to Zambia. It was also great to discuss Scotland’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with Zambia and other areas for further co-operation such as inclusive education, equalities and renewable energy.”

President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema said: “We have always believed that education is the best investment a country can make.”

“Scotland’s history as a global leader in Education and Economics is well known.

“Zambia’s partnership with Scotland goes back many years and we welcome the opportunity to refresh and renew this historic friendship.”

Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian also met the Zambian delegation which included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Education and the Minister of Finance and National Planning. After the meeting Mr Choudhury said: ’I am glad to hear about the Scottish Government’s commitment to establish a research laboratory in Zambia.

“The funding pledge will help to provide life-saving research and improve vaccine access across the country.

“Scotland has a longstanding partnership with Zambia and we have a responsibility to collaborate on these key areas such as health and education.

“I recently met with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, where I learnt about Scotland’s long-standing links with Zambia.

“We discussed the importance of continuing these links in the future, both in terms of educational development and economic investment.

“I hope the Scottish Government will keep us regularly updated on the progress of this research centre and its continued cooperation with Zambia.

“I hope to see Scotland and Zambia’s longstanding partnership continue to flourish now and in the future.’’