Berwick Bandits’ new-boy, Rory Schlein, has been crowned state champion for the fifth time, 16 years after his last win.

The 38-year-old (pictured), who ended a 12 month retirement by announcing that he would be part of the Berwick Bandits 2023 Direct Cabs Championship side, lifted the South Australian Solo Championship at Gillman Speedway near Adelaide.

He won all five rides in the main meeting to qualify directly for the winner-takes-all final and then held off a strong challenge from Adelaide-based New Zealand-born rider Jake Turner in a final which also featured Jack Morrison and Michael West.

Rory’s previous four South Australian crowns were gathered consecutively between 2004 and 2006 and the experienced rider also won the British title at Belle Vue in 2020.

And, only, 24 hours after his South Australian triumph, Rory was back in action and enjoyed another unbeaten night with four race victories in The Bikes are Back Night at Riverland Speedway in Renmark.

Reflecting on the fine weekend Schlein said: “I’m very happy to get the fifth South Australian title in the bank. After 16 months out I’ve got to be pleased with the two meetings back. The return is still not fully up to speed yet but the more time I spend in the saddle that will come.”

Another former Edinburgh Monarchs rider, Justin Sedgmen, now with Leicester and Birmingham, won the Rob Woffinden Classic at Pinjar Park.



Sedgmen triumphed in the six-man Final with Belle Vue returnee Jaimon Lidsey taking runners-up spot whilst Tai Woffinden was third, with Ryan Douglas (Wolverhampton/Scunthorpe) and Luke Killeen (Oxford) also reaching the decider.



Elsewhere, Team USA edged out the Rest of the World 44-40 in Saturday’s event at Bakersfield.

The match was followed by an individual World Elimination Challenge, with Sheffield’s Adam Ellis taking victory in the Final over Rasmus Jensen and Jacob Thorssell, after Belle Vue’s Dan Bewley fell.



