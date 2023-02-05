A 79-year-old man has died after a collision with a bus driver on Haymarket Terrace.
The incident took place at around 5.35pm on Saturday, 4 February, 2023, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for some time while investigations took place.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died.
“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Haymarket Terrace or Clifton Terrace area around the time of the crash to please come forward.
“If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2828 of 4 February.”
