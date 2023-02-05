Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in the Granton Mains East area of the city.

Around 7.35pm on Friday, 3 February, 2023, a 40-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“We believe someone assisted the injured man and we would urge that person to contact police.

“Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information that may assist our investigation should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3368 of 3 February. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...