A Lothians MSP is urging everyone living in his constituency to show their support for the British Heart Foundation this Heart Month, by helping to save and improve the lives of those affected by heart and circulatory diseases.

From learning lifesaving CPR to “Going Red” to support ground-breaking research, the BHF hopes to inspire the nation to get involved and join the campaign this February.

There are around 3,100 cardiac arrests out of hospital in Scotland every year but sadly just one in ten people survive. However, early CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.

This Heart Month, the BHF is encouraging everyone to learn CPR using its first-of-a-kind tool, RevivR, which helps the public learn this lifesaving skill for free in just 15 minutes – and all that is needed is a mobile phone and a firm cushion.

RevivR teaches how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gives feedback on chest compressions and outlines the correct steps of defibrillator use, giving anyone the confidence to step in and save a life in the event of the ultimate medical emergency.​

Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP, said: “This is such an important campaign and I’m delighted to support it. A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time and knowing what to do in those crucial moments could be the difference between life and death. We need more people to know CPR in our communities and the BHF’s RevivR tool makes it easy. It’s free, simple to follow and in 15 minutes you will learn how to become a lifesaver.”

Alongside learning CPR with RevivR, the BHF is also encouraging supporters to “Go Red” this Heart Month to help fund groundbreaking research into heart and circulatory diseases, which affect around 700,000 people in Scotland. The BHF is currently funding more than £50 million of research in Scotland – research that is funded entirely by donations from the public.

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We’re delighted Foysol Choudhury MSP is backing the BHF’s Heart Month campaign, working together with us to help save and improve more lives from heart and circulatory diseases.

“CPR could be the most important lesson you ever learn. With RevivR, it only takes 15 minutes – that’s a coffee break, half time in the football or the time you might spend scrolling through social media. It could help you save a life.

“Our BHF-funded scientists are also working to find the breakthroughs to help those affected by heart and circulatory diseases. Over the last 60 years, research has turned ideas that once seemed like ‘science fiction’ into reality. By going red and supporting the BHF this Heart Month, you will be helping to fund vital research that makes a real difference and helps to keep families together for longer.”

Head of BHF Scotland, David McColgan with Foysol Choudhury, MBE, MSP. PHOTO Iain McLean

