UPDATE:

Police in Edinburgh confirmed at 3pm that 60-year-old Caroline MacNabb, who had been reported missing from the South Gyle area of the city, has been traced safe and well.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help from the public in tracing a 60-year-old woman reported missing from the South Gyle area of Edinburgh.



Caroline MacNabb, who also has connections in Fife, was last seen around 10am on Sunday, 5 February, in South Gyle Mains getting into her grey Ford Focus – registration NC07 ETJ.



She is described as around 5ft 3ins, of slim build, with blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a pink jumper, a knee-length green puffer style jacket, black leggings and black Skechers shoes.



Caroline may be carrying a black shoulder back and a purple holdall.



Inspector Gavin McNeill said: “Concerns are growing for Caroline’s welfare and we need to trace her to make sure she is safe and well.



“We are asking anyone who has seen Caroline or her car, or knows where she is, to get in touch.



“She has connections in Fife, including Dunfermline and Culross. If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1355 of Sunday, 5 February, 2023.”

