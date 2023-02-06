New exhibition

There is a new exhibition at Edinburgh Printmakers featuring works by Bernie Reid. The work is applied onto paper, onto a rug and onto non-slip vinyl. His process is to use spray paint and stencils

Reid was born in Stirling but is now based at a studio in Leith. His body of work over a 30-year career includes mixed media paintings, trompe l’oeil decorative rugs, graphic screen prints and sculpture. Originally completing a diploma in Illustration in 1997 from Telford College, Edinburgh, Reid later returned to education and graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2010 with a BFA in Painting and Drawing. He often employs mediums and techniques associated with graffiti such as stencils and spray paint in his work. His mixed media paintings use these techniques alongside traditional oils to depict abstracted and psychedelic figurative forms influenced by the subcultural practices of sampling and hacking established culture in order to create new identities.

As an illustrator Reid worked on commissions for clients such as Wallpaper magazine, Stella McCartney, Telegraph Newspaper, Habitat, Liberty London, Boxfresh, ID magazine and has had his personal work featured in a number of illustration books and journals. Reid’s work has been shown internationally in galleries which include MOMA New York, SFMOMA, 019 in Ghent, Serpentine Galleries in London, Garage Museum in Moscow and on the island of Stromboli for the Fiorucci Art Trust. Additionally, Reid regularly facilitates projects for ArtLink, a local charity that aims to help people with mental health connect with a creative practice and others seeking to find wellness through art.

Artist Bernie Reid visits Edinburgh Printmakers for the opening of his new solo exhibition Ornamental Breakdown which runs until 16 March. Ornamental Breakdown will see Reid employ mediums and techniques associated with graffiti such as stencils and spray paint to create a new collection of work which pushes stencil art and the decorative in a new direction. Neil Hanna Photography

You can listen to our chat here.

Dunard Centre

Today is the first day that work will begin on the new Dunard Centre on a site to be cleared behind the Royal Bank of Scotland on St Andrew Square. This will be a new home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and their principal cellist Su-a-Lee will play for an invited audience this morning which will include the construction workers.

The Dunard Centre will be the first purpose-built concert hall to be constructed in Edinburgh in a century and is being funded partly by philanthropic donations from the Dunard Fund and partly by funds from the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Trams update

Trams will run on the line between York Place and Newhaven from next month as the testing phase begins. Also two way traffic will be allowed on Leith Walk again. So if you are down that way then do take care.

In the next couple of weeks the electrification of the lines will be carried out and then old lampposts will be removed. We understand this may include those in the middle of the new cycle lanes constructed as part of the project – both of which remain closed at present with diversion routes in place.

There is more specific information about various streets below, and the document sets out the changed layout at the London Road/Leith Walk junction. We asked Transport Convener Cllr Scott Arthur about this during our chat recorded on Friday and which you can listen to here:

Loading…

By election

If you want to stand as a candidate in the upcoming by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield then you have until 4pm today to put your nomination papers in.

We are interviewing as many candidates as we can connect with and hope to publish some videos and articles just as soon as we do.

All coverage of the by election is here.

Subscribing to The Edinburgh Reporter

Today would be a good day to buy a subscription to The Edinburgh Reporter monthly newspaper as our February paper is now with our stockists in various locations in the city. All branches of Farmer Autocare have papers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place and both Leith and Central Libraries.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...