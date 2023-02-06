New exhibition
There is a new exhibition at Edinburgh Printmakers featuring works by Bernie Reid. The work is applied onto paper, onto a rug and onto non-slip vinyl. His process is to use spray paint and stencils
Reid was born in Stirling but is now based at a studio in Leith. His body of work over a 30-year career includes mixed media paintings, trompe l’oeil decorative rugs, graphic screen prints and sculpture. Originally completing a diploma in Illustration in 1997 from Telford College, Edinburgh, Reid later returned to education and graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2010 with a BFA in Painting and Drawing. He often employs mediums and techniques associated with graffiti such as stencils and spray paint in his work. His mixed media paintings use these techniques alongside traditional oils to depict abstracted and psychedelic figurative forms influenced by the subcultural practices of sampling and hacking established culture in order to create new identities.
As an illustrator Reid worked on commissions for clients such as Wallpaper magazine, Stella McCartney, Telegraph Newspaper, Habitat, Liberty London, Boxfresh, ID magazine and has had his personal work featured in a number of illustration books and journals. Reid’s work has been shown internationally in galleries which include MOMA New York, SFMOMA, 019 in Ghent, Serpentine Galleries in London, Garage Museum in Moscow and on the island of Stromboli for the Fiorucci Art Trust. Additionally, Reid regularly facilitates projects for ArtLink, a local charity that aims to help people with mental health connect with a creative practice and others seeking to find wellness through art.
You can listen to our chat here.
Dunard Centre
Today is the first day that work will begin on the new Dunard Centre on a site to be cleared behind the Royal Bank of Scotland on St Andrew Square. This will be a new home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and their principal cellist Su-a-Lee will play for an invited audience this morning which will include the construction workers.
The Dunard Centre will be the first purpose-built concert hall to be constructed in Edinburgh in a century and is being funded partly by philanthropic donations from the Dunard Fund and partly by funds from the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.
Trams update
Trams will run on the line between York Place and Newhaven from next month as the testing phase begins. Also two way traffic will be allowed on Leith Walk again. So if you are down that way then do take care.
In the next couple of weeks the electrification of the lines will be carried out and then old lampposts will be removed. We understand this may include those in the middle of the new cycle lanes constructed as part of the project – both of which remain closed at present with diversion routes in place.
There is more specific information about various streets below, and the document sets out the changed layout at the London Road/Leith Walk junction. We asked Transport Convener Cllr Scott Arthur about this during our chat recorded on Friday and which you can listen to here:
By election
If you want to stand as a candidate in the upcoming by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield then you have until 4pm today to put your nomination papers in.
We are interviewing as many candidates as we can connect with and hope to publish some videos and articles just as soon as we do.
All coverage of the by election is here.
Subscribing to The Edinburgh Reporter
Today would be a good day to buy a subscription to The Edinburgh Reporter monthly newspaper as our February paper is now with our stockists in various locations in the city. All branches of Farmer Autocare have papers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place and both Leith and Central Libraries.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
Missing person – police seek help in tracing woman
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help from the public in tracing a 60-year-old woman reported missing from the South Gyle area of Edinburgh. Caroline MacNabb was last seen around 10.30am on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.
MSP urges everyone to learn CPR
A Lothians MSP is urging everyone living in his constituency to show their support for the British Heart Foundation this Heart Month, by helping to save and improve the lives of those affected by heart and circulatory diseases. From learning lifesaving CPR to "Going Red" to support ground-breaking research, the BHF hopes to inspire the public to take action.
Appeal for witnesses – man found seriously injured
Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in the Granton Mains East area of the city. Around 7.35pm on Friday, 3 February, 2023, a 40-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, from Edinburgh CID, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward."
Fatal crash on Haymarket Terrace
A 79-year-old man has died after a collision with a bus driver on Haymarket Terrace. The incident took place at around 5.35pm on Saturday, 4 February, 2023, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for some time while investigations took place. Sergeant Barry Sommerville, from the Edinburgh Road Policing…
Schlein and Sedgmen in title frame Down Under
Berwick Bandits' new-boy, Rory Schlein, has been crowned state champion for the fifth time, 16 years after his last win. The 38-year-old (pictured), who ended a 12 month retirement by announcing that he would be part of the Berwick Bandits 2023 Direct Cabs Championship side, lifted the South Australian Solo Championship at Gillman Speedway near Adelaide.
Clan and Stars win but Fife skid to defeat
Glasgow Clan moved back into a play-off place with a 3-1 win over rivals Fife Flyers at sold-out Braehead. Brad Kennedy and Steven McPartland put the home side 2-0 up after the first session. Gary Haden made it 3-0 in the second but Chris Gerrie scored a consolation late in the third. Fife move on to…