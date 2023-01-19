Royal Bank of Scotland has handed over the site where the city’s new concert hall is to be constructed to the charity behind the development, IMPACT Scotland.

The Royal Bank site has now been transferred in a long lease of the land behind Dundas House on St Andrew Square. This will allow the development of the site to begin later this year.

A team led by David Chipperfield Architects and Nagata Acoustics are behind the design of the new building which will have seating for 1,000 people. It will become a new home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and is being funded by donations from the Dunard Fund as well as £25 million from the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal. The deal was signed between the UK and Scottish Governments and all local councils including Edinburgh in 2018.

Further funding will be necessary and a campaign is already underway.

CEO of NatWest Group Alison Rose meets Gavin Reid Co-Chair of IMPACT Scotland and Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestrato visit the site as Royal Bank of Scotland hands over the lease to build the Dunard Centre concert hall.PHOTO Paul Chappells

CEO of NatWest Group, Alison Rose, said: “Edinburgh is a global capital and world stage for international arts, culture and music. The Dunard Centre will provide further space to continue that tradition and offer further opportunity for more musicians and artists to develop and create. This project is a great example of what can be achieved with close collaboration across the city’s public and private sectors. Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to play a part in helping bring this project to life.”

Gavin Reid, Co-Chair of IMPACT Scotland and Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra said: “Together, we are building a bold and brilliant venue which is an expression of faith in our city, our country and our future. The Dunard Centre will be a place where musicians and audiences come together to create and share extraordinary experiences. Through this final design stage we are enjoying the challenge of ensuring excellence in every surface, corridor, seat and handrail. Every detail of the building will be finely tuned to make sure that concert going is an inspirational and exhilarating experience.”

Planning permission was granted by the council in November 2021.

The City Region Deal also includes funding of £120 million for the Sheriffhall Roundabout. This funding is now questioned by active travel campaigners who think the monies could be better spent on public transport and other active travel links, particularly after the pandemic resulting in many commuters working from home.

Alison Rose Chief Executive of the NatWest Group and Gavin Reid Co-Chair of IMPACT Scotland and Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra examine the blueprints as Royal Bank of Scotland hands over the lease to build the Dunard Centre concert hall.

Alison Rose Chief Executive of the NatWest Group and Gavin Reid Co-Chair of IMPACT Scotland and Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra examine the scale model as Royal Bank of Scotland hands over the lease to build the Dunard Centre concert hall. PHOTO Paul Chappells

Alison Rose Chief Executive of the NatWest Groupand Gavin Reid Co-Chair of IMPACT Scotland and Chief Executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra examine the scale model as Royal Bank of Scotland hands over the lease to build the Dunard Centre concert hall. PHOTO Paul Chappells

