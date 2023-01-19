Josh Embleton (pictured) is the fifth rider to be unveiled by the Grant Henderson Berwick Bullets, powered by STS. The 26-year-old Newcastle native joins fellow Geordie Archie Freeman, Greg Blair, Mason Watson and Danny Phillips at Shielfield Park in 2023.

He rode for Armadale last season and has also worn the colours of Belle Vue and Birmingham in addition to the Newcastle Gems and Bullets coach Kev Little said: “Josh is no stranger to Berwick fans having been a regular opponent in both the Northern Junior and National Development leagues.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on Josh for a few years now and are very excited to work with him and help him reach his goals this season.

“He arrives on a very low average in comparison to his skill set and we are looking forward to helping him improve that average and enjoy a successful 2023 alongside his teammates.”

