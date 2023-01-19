National Records of Scotland (NRS) has reported the number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic almost three years ago. The numbers have risen recently but the statistics also show the highest weekly number of flu deaths in more than two decades.
As at 15 January 2023, 16,568 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was mentioned on the death certificate,
In the latest week, 101 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, 17 more than in the previous week.
The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 2,020, which is 450, or 29%, more than the five year average.
Monthly analysis shows that the age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 rose in December 2022 (59 per 100,000) compared to November 2022 (40 per 100,000). Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate of Covid-related deaths was 585 per 100,000 people in April 2020.
Of the 16,455 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and December 2022, 93% (15,383) had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 101 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 17 more than in the previous week.
“Deaths involving influenza have risen in recent weeks. There were 121 deaths where influenza was mentioned on the death certificate in week 2 of this year, up from 91 in the previous week. This is the highest weekly number of flu deaths registered in over twenty years.”
There have been nine deaths in Scotland in which the underlying cause of death was due to the adverse effects of vaccination against Covid-19, and four further deaths where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate. This is no change from the figure reported last month.
The latest available statistics show that 4.56 million people in Scotland have received at least one vaccine dose.
Sensational Smith strike icing on the cake for Hearts
Toby Sibbick picked up the ball near Hearts’ penalty box, looked up and saw Michael Smith unmarked on the right wing. He pinged an inch-perfect, cross-field pass to the bearded Northern Irishman who was lying unmarked in the Aberdeen half. Smith (pictured) controlled the ball in full stride with a deft touch of his right boot and then fired an…
Continue Reading Sensational Smith strike icing on the cake for Hearts
Protesters occupy the roof at Leonardo’s base at Crewe Toll
Palestine Action Scotland say they have shut down the Edinburgh factory of Leonardo UK at Crewe Toll, occupying the roof there. The group claims that the site has been forced to close “halting production of Israeli F-35 combat aircraft laser targeting systems”. At 5.00am four activists entered the site, despite the high security and double…
Continue Reading Protesters occupy the roof at Leonardo’s base at Crewe Toll
Former Devils rider Embleton signed by Bullets
Josh Embleton (pictured) is the fifth rider to be unveiled by the Grant Henderson Berwick Bullets, powered by STS. The 26-year-old Newcastle native joins fellow Geordie Archie Freeman, Greg Blair, Mason Watson and Danny Phillips at Shielfield Park in 2023. He rode for Armadale last season and has also worn the colours of Belle Vue…
Continue Reading Former Devils rider Embleton signed by Bullets
Dunard Centre site handed over to IMPACT Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland has handed over the site where the city’s new concert hall is to be constructed to the charity behind the development, IMPACT Scotland. The Royal Bank site has now been transferred in a long lease of the land behind Dundas House on St Andrew Square. This will allow the development of…
Continue Reading Dunard Centre site handed over to IMPACT Scotland
Kivilahti expected back for Flyers this weekend
Janne Kivilahti, Fife’s third top points scorer with 23 (16 goals and seven assists), should be back in Flyers squad when Coventry Blaze come to Kirkcaldy on Saturday. Jeff Hutchins, Flyers’ associate coach, said the 30-year-old, Finnish-born winger (picture courtesy of Fife Flyers and taken by Derek Young), did not feel great on Saturday but…
Continue Reading Kivilahti expected back for Flyers this weekend
Five things you need to know today
In our newly revived ‘Five things’ article we gather together news which interest us and we hope will interest you. If you have something you think our readers might like to know then do email us with details: editor@theedinburghreporter.co.uk Save the last dance for me Atik nightclub in West Tollcross Our article about the closure…