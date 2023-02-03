Specialty coffee has inundated Leith over the last decade. It’s a clear sign of Leith’s much changed character as an area.

Every month seems to see something new and interesting emerge as Leith cements its position as Edinburgh’s liveliest area. Leith is home to some of Edinburgh’s very best speciality coffee houses, including Little Fitzroy on Easter Road and Williams and Johnson at the back of Custom House at the Shore. In Gaia (Leith Walk), Leith also has the best spot for traditional Italian style espresso in the city.

Artisan Roast has long been one of the leading names in the Edinburgh coffee scene and now has its own Leith branch. Joining its popular cafes on Broughton Street (opened in 2007), Bruntsfield Place and Raeburn Place (plus a pop up kiosk at the bottom of Little King Street, St James Quarter) its largest café is now near the foot of Leith Walk.

Such is the popularity of specialty coffee in the area, that Leith is also home to several cafes which superficially at least, have some of the characteristics of that scene. Exposed brick, jute bags, green tiles and brown bags of ‘artisan’ coffee. However, often what is served in the cup doesn’t match what you would expect both in flavour profile and in sheer quality. Artisan Roast on Leith Walk certainly does uphold the highest values. What flows out of their La Marzocco machine is consistently good and speaks of high quality of barista training and a profound seriousness about coffee.

The venue itself has a shabby chic character. The shop was previously a long standing funeral directors. A nod to this is the traditional font in the corner of the café, used as a tap water dispenser. In general, they have retained a traditional feel, with faded wooden panelling prominent. High ceilings and large glass windows combine to create a very airy feel, even when the café is packed. The place full of little nooks in which to sit. A nice traditional armchair is ideal for sinking into an absorbing novel. The window seats allow you to people-watch and observe the (at times slow) progress being made with the tram works. The vibe is arty and improvised, reflected in the character of many of the customers. In recent months, event events have been held in the café, including comedy (by Soup Group) and yoga.

Unsurprisingly Artisan Roast use beans from their own range, as roasted locally in Peffermill. Recent highlights include the Janszoon blend (with ‘massive chocolate notes, big body and caramelised cherry like fruity finish’) and single origin coffees such as the ‘bright, zesty and expressive’ Los Aguacatones from Guatemala. For those trying to limit their caffeine intake they offer the Optimist ‘half caff’ blend and decaf options. A range of their freshly roasted beans are available in shop, alongside a range of coffee making equipment and accessories.

Foodwise, there is a focus on vegan options, with versions of classics such as Mac & Cheese, and chilli and Nachos. Artisan Roast’s venture into Leith has further enhanced its reputation as a leading specialty coffee force in the city.

Artisan Roast

72-74 Leith Walk, EH6 5HB

