Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 2, Manchester Storm 0 (at Kirkcaldy)

Fife Flyers introduced Liam MacDougall and the Kirkcaldy club secured their second straight win over Manchester Storm in six days in the Viaplay Elite League.

The 2-0 scoreline in a televised clash added to Fife’s 5-4 shootout success over Storm at the same venue on Sunday lifted Flyers into the final play-off spot.

They have 28 points from 39 games and they elbowed Glasgow Storm, who they play tonight (SAT, 19.00) in Braehead and who have 27 points from 41 outings, out of eighth position.

Dundee Stars prop up the table with 22 points from 37 games while Manchester have 30 points from 37 fixtures.

MacDougall from Ontario, Canada, has been brought in as extra cover as Fife enter a crucial part of the season.

The 25-year-old former college player is excited by the chance and he considers his speed to be his most valuable asset. He is also competitive and said: “I’m excited to be part of Fife’s organisation.”

Fife sponsored by Wolseley took the lead in the 13th minute when Janne Laakkonen was set up by another newcomer, Kamerin Nault, for a power play strike with Storm’s Scott Simmonds called for holding.

And it took the home side until the 35th minute to net No 2, skipper Jonas Emmerdahl latching onto a pass from Nault with Dumfries-born Bari McKenzie also involved in the move.

Desperate Storm withdrew their netminder Jeremy Brodeur with less than two minutes left to have six skaters in a bid to salvage something from the game. They also called a timeout but the tactics failed to open their account.

The victory will be a relief for head coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) who called for extra effort after their 7-1 capitulation at Cardiff Devils last Saturday.

