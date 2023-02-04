Four Edinburgh club hockey players have been picked for the 2023 Great Britain women’s Elite Development Programme (EDP).

Emily Dark and Ellie Wilson from Watsonians, Sophie Hinds and Eve Pearson (pictured left by Nigel Duncan playing for Scotland last year at Peffermill) from The University of Edinburgh plus Sevenoaks-based Jess Buchanan and Bronwyn Shields (Clydesdale Western) have been named in a squad of 32.

Shields, Pearson and Wilson played for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer and the programme starts this month with the inaugural Women’s Pathway Camp at Lilleshall.

This three day get together will see players from Great Britain Senior and EDP squads come together with under-16 and under-18 players from all Home Nations.

And bringing together a group in the region of 100 players will provide an opportunity for emerging junior players to learn from the leading players.

