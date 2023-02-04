Glasgow Clan moved back into a play-off place with a 3-1 win over rivals Fife Flyers at sold-out Braehead.

Brad Kennedy and Steven McPartland put the home side 2-0 up after the first session. Gary Haden made it 3-0 in the second but Chris Gerrie scored a consolation late in the third.

Fife move on to third placed Belfast Giants on Sunday and Glasgow are not on duty only Tuesday when they host Cardiff Devils.

Elsewhere, bottom club Dundee Stars beat Manchester Storm 3-1 and closed the gap between them and second bottom Fife to four points but the Tayside team have two games in hand.

