At Easter Road on Monday Hibs announced the loan signing of CJ Egan-Riley from English Championship side Burnley.

The 20-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

CJ, who is more than comfortable at centre-back, right-back, and as a number six, signs with a top pedigree. The youngster came through the Manchester City Academy and made three First Team appearances for the Club under Pep Guardiola, featuring in the Premier League, the Champions League, and the English League Cup.

In the summer of 2022, he moved to Burnley to link up with former Man City and Belgium Captain Vincent Kompany. During his time with the Clarets, he’s made six appearances.

Egan-Riley has also represented England at every level from Under-15 to Under-19.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “CJ is a top young talent, and we can’t wait to start working with him.

“He’s a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up.

“Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity.

“He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”

Conrad Jaden Egan-Riley signs for Hibernian

Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league

Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth) Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but…

Continue Reading Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league

Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh

The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week. Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include: The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000. Duncan’s horses, by John…

Continue Reading Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh

Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow

The Red Door concerts at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow return on 10 February when multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield and guitarist Graeme Stephen visit the High Street venue. A saxophonist, piper and whistle virtuoso, Fifield has collaborated with leading international names including Indian percussion master Zakir Hussain, Argentinean bandoneonista Walther Castro and the widely revered Dutch…

Continue Reading Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.