At Easter Road on Monday Hibs announced the loan signing of CJ Egan-Riley from English Championship side Burnley.

The 20-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

CJ, who is more than comfortable at centre-back, right-back, and as a number six, signs with a top pedigree. The youngster came through the Manchester City Academy and made three First Team appearances for the Club under Pep Guardiola, featuring in the Premier League, the Champions League, and the English League Cup.

In the summer of 2022, he moved to Burnley to link up with former Man City and Belgium Captain Vincent Kompany. During his time with the Clarets, he’s made six appearances.

Egan-Riley has also represented England at every level from Under-15 to Under-19.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “CJ is a top young talent, and we can’t wait to start working with him.

“He’s a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up.

“Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity.

“He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”

