At Easter Road on Monday Hibs announced the loan signing of CJ Egan-Riley from English Championship side Burnley.
The 20-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.
CJ, who is more than comfortable at centre-back, right-back, and as a number six, signs with a top pedigree. The youngster came through the Manchester City Academy and made three First Team appearances for the Club under Pep Guardiola, featuring in the Premier League, the Champions League, and the English League Cup.
In the summer of 2022, he moved to Burnley to link up with former Man City and Belgium Captain Vincent Kompany. During his time with the Clarets, he’s made six appearances.
Egan-Riley has also represented England at every level from Under-15 to Under-19.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “CJ is a top young talent, and we can’t wait to start working with him.
“He’s a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up.
“Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity.
“He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”
Three options for the Pride bridge
The fate of a beloved Edinburgh footbridge at the centre of a community campaign fighting to stop it being demolished by the council will be decided this week. Three options for the future of Leith’s deteriorating ‘Pride Bridge’ have been set out in a report going before councillors this week. They range from keeping the…
Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league
Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth) Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but…
Continue Reading Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league
Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh
The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week. Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include: The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000. Duncan’s horses, by John…
Continue Reading Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh
Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow
The Red Door concerts at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow return on 10 February when multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield and guitarist Graeme Stephen visit the High Street venue. A saxophonist, piper and whistle virtuoso, Fifield has collaborated with leading international names including Indian percussion master Zakir Hussain, Argentinean bandoneonista Walther Castro and the widely revered Dutch…
Continue Reading Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow
The Who are coming to Edinburgh Castle this summer
It is 40 years since the rockers last played in the capital but they are coming back to Edinburgh in July as part of a UK tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from the band’s nearly 60-year long career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy & Quadrophenia as…
Continue Reading The Who are coming to Edinburgh Castle this summer
Police appeal after woman reported missing
Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace a woman reported missing. Chantelle Stewart, was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh, about 11pm on Saturday, 28 January, 2023. The 25-year-old, who lives in the Falkirk area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.…