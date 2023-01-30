It is 40 years since the rockers last played in the capital but they are coming back to Edinburgh in July as part of a UK tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday,

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from the band’s nearly 60-year long career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy & Quadrophenia as well as other favourite Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years.

The group will play at Edinburgh Castle as well as The O2 London, Durham and Brighton Cricket grounds. The gigs follow last year’s ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour of the US, when the band shared the with some of the finest orchestras in America.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey who said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”

The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000. For more information visit www.teenagecancertrust.org

www.robomagicive.com or www.thewho.com

The Who perform at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England as part of The Who’s Moving On Tour in July 4, 2019.

