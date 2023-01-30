It is 40 years since the rockers last played in the capital but they are coming back to Edinburgh in July as part of a UK tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday,
Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from the band’s nearly 60-year long career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy & Quadrophenia as well as other favourite Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years.
The group will play at Edinburgh Castle as well as The O2 London, Durham and Brighton Cricket grounds. The gigs follow last year’s ‘The Who Hits Back’ tour of the US, when the band shared the with some of the finest orchestras in America.
Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey who said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”
Pete Townshend said: “Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra ‘Moving On!’ I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK.”
The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000. For more information visit www.teenagecancertrust.org
www.robomagicive.com or www.thewho.com
Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league
Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth) Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but…
Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh
The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week. Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include: The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000. Duncan’s horses, by John…
Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow
The Red Door concerts at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow return on 10 February when multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield and guitarist Graeme Stephen visit the High Street venue. A saxophonist, piper and whistle virtuoso, Fifield has collaborated with leading international names including Indian percussion master Zakir Hussain, Argentinean bandoneonista Walther Castro and the widely revered Dutch…
New player deal signed for Hibs
At Easter Road on Monday Hibs announced the loan signing of CJ Egan-Riley from English Championship side Burnley. The 20-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. CJ, who is more than comfortable at centre-back, right-back, and as a number six, signs with a top pedigree. The youngster came through the Manchester…
Police appeal after woman reported missing
Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace a woman reported missing. Chantelle Stewart, was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh, about 11pm on Saturday, 28 January, 2023. The 25-year-old, who lives in the Falkirk area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.…
Man dies after Oswald Road crash
A 52-year-old man has died following a one vehicle crash on Oswald Road, Edinburgh, at the junction with South Oswald Road. The incident involved a silver Ford Focus Zetec and took place around 5.10pm on Sunday, 29 January, 2023. The driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was pronounced dead. The…