In the latest of the Castle Concerts gigs, The Who took to the stage in Edinburgh on Saturday evening with a full orchestra.

The group said on their Instagram page: “Now this really is a venue! What a stunning place to play.”

This is the first time the supergroup has appeared in Edinburgh for four decades and they will do it all over again on the Esplanade on Sunday evening.

Gates open at 6.45pm.

The concert ends at 10.30pm with some in the crowd saying on social media that they had to leave early to get a train home. When will that kind of public transport misalignment be consigned to history? Isn’t it time that we had later public transport at the weekends for occasions such as this?

All photos Ian Jacobs

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: Simon Townsend, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend of the Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: Simon Townsend, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend of the Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

The Edinburgh Dungeon offer free tickets – for one day only

The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show.  The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants back to 1341, and although the Great Scottish Wars of Independence may have been…

Continue Reading The Edinburgh Dungeon offer free tickets – for one day only

College bid to instal 500 solar panels given approval

A college which created Scotland’s first solar meadow is to add a new solar array on its roof to reduce its carbon footprint even further. Edinburgh College’s Midlothian campus has been granted planning permission to install nearly 500 solar panels at its Eskbank campus. The college, which launched its solar meadow a decade ago, said…

Continue Reading College bid to instal 500 solar panels given approval

It is Cut the Clutter week

Living Streets are promoting Cut the Clutter week from 10 to 16 July 2023. This is when members of the public are urged to report to councils any obstructions that make it difficult for pedestrians to walk and wheel easily. The UK walking charity wants councils to ban all A-board advertising on the pavement, remove…

Continue Reading It is Cut the Clutter week

Roadworks in Edinburgh

The latest road closures or events taking place in the capital are listed below. The list is collated by EdinTravel a council department which runs a busy Twitter account advising motorists where to avoid. All the new entries are in blue and include some streets closed for filming of Rebus later in the week. London…

Continue Reading Roadworks in Edinburgh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.