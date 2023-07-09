In the latest of the Castle Concerts gigs, The Who took to the stage in Edinburgh on Saturday evening with a full orchestra.

The group said on their Instagram page: “Now this really is a venue! What a stunning place to play.”

This is the first time the supergroup has appeared in Edinburgh for four decades and they will do it all over again on the Esplanade on Sunday evening.

Gates open at 6.45pm.

The concert ends at 10.30pm with some in the crowd saying on social media that they had to leave early to get a train home. When will that kind of public transport misalignment be consigned to history? Isn’t it time that we had later public transport at the weekends for occasions such as this?

All photos Ian Jacobs

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: Simon Townsend, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend of the Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: The Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 8: Simon Townsend, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend of the Who perform at Edinburgh Castle on July 8, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs)

Like this: Like Loading...