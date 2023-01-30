The Red Door concerts at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow return on 10 February when multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield and guitarist Graeme Stephen visit the High Street venue.

A saxophonist, piper and whistle virtuoso, Fifield has collaborated with leading international names including Indian percussion master Zakir Hussain, Argentinean bandoneonista Walther Castro and the widely revered Dutch trio Nordanians. He has also played with prominent Scottish acts such as Capercaillie, Old Blind Dogs and Salsa Celtica.

His partnership with Graeme Stephen dates back some twenty years when they first worked together in Aberdeen and they have subsequently featured on each other’s albums and in each other’s groups in addition to developing an enviable understanding as a duo.

“We’re really pleased to welcome these two outstanding musicians to St Peter’s for the first concert of the new series,” says Red Door organiser Robin Connelly. “Our audience has come to expect high quality and we feel that the intimate space in St Peter’s gives people the opportunity to really appreciate great music at close quarters.”

The new series is only the second set of concerts Red Door have staged since the pandemic.

“The unique selling point of St Peter’s, that intimacy, made us wary of returning too soon,” says Connelly. “But people seemed to be really keen to get back to concertgoing when we re-launched last autumn. I think there’s something special about listening to music in St Peter’s. The concerts are generally acoustic and that adds to the feeling of personal communication between players and listeners.”

Following Fraser Fifield & Graeme Stephen, Red Door welcome the return to St Peter’s of Romanian singer-songwriter Lizabett Russo, who will be singing songs from her latest album, While I sit and watch this tree volume 2, on Thursday 9th March.

Saxophonist Helena Kay and pianist Peter Johnstone, both holders of the Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year title and both enjoying success in their own careers as well as currently featuring with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, play in St Peter’s on Friday 14th April. Then, on Friday 12th May, Shetlanders Jenna Reid and Harris Playfair bring their dynamic fiddle and piano music to St Peter’s.

“Helena and Pete and Jenna and Harris represent different styles of music but share the common traits of zest and adventure that we like to bring to Red Door gigs,” says Connelly. “We’re really looking forward to presenting them in St Peter’s.”

