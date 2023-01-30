The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week.
Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include:
- The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000.
- Duncan’s horses, by John Lough (British 1789-1876). Estimate: £7,000-10,000.
- Soldiers standing before ruins and a young woman at a well by circle of Paolo Panini (Italian 1690-1765). Derived from a composition by Giovanni Paolo Panini, in a private collection, the work is estimated at £6,000-8,000.
- A George III mahogany six pedestal dining table. Estimate: £7,000-10,000.
- A rare George II carved giltwood cabinet stand. Possibly attributable to Henry Flitcroft (1697 – 1769). Estimate: £3,000-5,000.
- A very fine north Bohemian engraved glass beaker, circa 1700-1710. Estimate: £1,800-2,500
Highlights of the selected contents of a private Scottish estate include:
- A pair of Russian style mahogany and gilt metal-mounted commodes. Dating from the 18th century with later adaptations, the pair is estimated at £6,000-8,000
- a pair of 19th century French gilt and patinated bronze figural six-light candelabra in the empire taste. Estimate: £4,000-6,000.
- An unusual life-sized carved and stained beech lay figure or artist’s mannequin. French, from the early 20th century, the mannequin is fully articulated with brass fingers, together with a stand. Estimate: £3,000-5,000.
The 248-lot Collections Sale itself will take place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, EH2 1JX on Thursday 2 February.
Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league
Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth) Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but…
Top jazz and folk musicians lined up for Linlithgow
The Red Door concerts at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow return on 10 February when multi-instrumentalist Fraser Fifield and guitarist Graeme Stephen visit the High Street venue. A saxophonist, piper and whistle virtuoso, Fifield has collaborated with leading international names including Indian percussion master Zakir Hussain, Argentinean bandoneonista Walther Castro and the widely revered Dutch…
The Who are coming to Edinburgh Castle this summer
It is 40 years since the rockers last played in the capital but they are coming back to Edinburgh in July as part of a UK tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from the band’s nearly 60-year long career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy & Quadrophenia as…
New player deal signed for Hibs
At Easter Road on Monday Hibs announced the loan signing of CJ Egan-Riley from English Championship side Burnley. The 20-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. CJ, who is more than comfortable at centre-back, right-back, and as a number six, signs with a top pedigree. The youngster came through the Manchester…
Police appeal after woman reported missing
Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s help as part of efforts to trace a woman reported missing. Chantelle Stewart, was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh, about 11pm on Saturday, 28 January, 2023. The 25-year-old, who lives in the Falkirk area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.…
Man dies after Oswald Road crash
A 52-year-old man has died following a one vehicle crash on Oswald Road, Edinburgh, at the junction with South Oswald Road. The incident involved a silver Ford Focus Zetec and took place around 5.10pm on Sunday, 29 January, 2023. The driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was pronounced dead. The…