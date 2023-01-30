The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week.

Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include:

  • The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000.
  • Duncan’s horses, by John Lough (British 1789-1876). Estimate: £7,000-10,000.
  • Soldiers standing before ruins and a young woman at a well by circle of Paolo Panini (Italian 1690-1765). Derived from a composition by Giovanni Paolo Panini, in a private collection, the work is estimated at £6,000-8,000.
  • A George III mahogany six pedestal dining table. Estimate£7,000-10,000.
  • A rare George II carved giltwood cabinet stand. Possibly attributable to Henry Flitcroft (1697 – 1769). Estimate: £3,000-5,000.
A very fine north Bohemian engraved glass beaker, circa 1700-1710. Estimate: £1,800-2,500
Highlights of the selected contents of a private Scottish estate include:

  • A pair of Russian style mahogany and gilt metal-mounted commodes. Dating from the 18th century with later adaptations, the pair is estimated at £6,000-8,000
  • a pair of 19th century French gilt and patinated bronze figural six-light candelabra in the empire taste. Estimate: £4,000-6,000.
  • An unusual life-sized carved and stained beech lay figure or artist’s mannequin. French, from the early 20th century, the mannequin is fully articulated with brass fingers, together with a stand. Estimate: £3,000-5,000.

The 248-lot Collections Sale itself will take place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, EH2 1JX on Thursday 2 February.

