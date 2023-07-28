Bonhams in Edinburgh moved to new premises on Melville Crescent just last week.
The new HQ and salesroom will open in August for a Fringe show.
The new address is a five storey double fronted townhouse in the West End where a room on the ground floor will ensure a permanent display space for any visitors to have a look at some of the pieces which the auction house is about to sell.
The Festival show – The Best of Bonhams – will run from 23 to 31 August 2023 and will include some exciting items.
To mark the opening, the Edinburgh auction house will bring in star lots from Bonhams forthcoming sales elsewhere.
It will celebrate the breadth of sales and specialisms across the international auction house, with works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, including an oil on canvas painting, Deux femmes en promenade, from 1906 with an estimate of £200,000 – 300,000 to the depiction of ‘A Cup Tie at Crystal Palace, Corinthians v Manchester City’ by the acclaimed English artist, Charles Cundall, noted for his topographical subjects and townscapes, estimated at £100,000 – 150,000.
Glamour, suave and sophistication will also be apparent, with the inclusion of one of Sir Roger Moore’s classic dinner suits with an estimate of £,1000 – 1,500. Sir Roger Moore played James Bond, in a total of seven films. Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection will go under the hammer at Bonhams New Bond Street this October.
May Matthews, Managing Director of Bonhams Scotland, said, “This is an exceptionally exciting time for Bonhams Scotland. Our new saleroom at Melville Crescent in the heart of Edinburgh is a step-up in our ambitions to expand the opportunities for Scottish clients to offer their art and collectables to the world. Combined with our new sales calendar, and a dynamic programme of exhibitions, we will be providing anunbeatable platform for Scotland.”
Other sales later this year include The Scottish and Celtic Sale on 14 September and The Scottish Art Sale on 11 October.
