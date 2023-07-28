Originally conceived working with climate themes in collaboration with the Scottish community of climate experts at The Barn, Aberdeenshire and scientists at University of East Anglia’s Tyndall Centre, KlangHaus: Darkroom was originally presented at COP26 in Glasgow.
The 20-minute show for just one audience member at a time, held in complete darkness, has been rewritten and updated for the Fringe. There will be shows from 4 – 27 August every 30 mins from 11:30 – 14:30.
This is an intense, emotional and affecting climate-chaos wake-up call, sound and senses virtual reality for the ears. A space to think and reflect from the creators of KlangHaus.
Catherine Rowett, former Green MEP and Professor of Philosophy at University of East Anglia said: “Being alone in the dark invites you to imagine being alone with a complete climate breakdown, brings home the power of nature, the powerlessness of a single human in the absence of society. Humans need society.”
The Neutrinos’ Karen Reilly said: “With Darkroom we are using our skills as artists to get people thinking, talking and moving towards a change in the way we live’. Darkroom feels like an important show for us.”
Klanghaus are art-rock maverick’s The Neutrinos (Karen Reilly vocals, Jon Baker bass and vocals, Mark Howe guitars and vocals, Jeron Gundersen, drums and percussion) and visual artist and filmmaker Sal Pittman.
A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall’s Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to creat a totally unique, site responsive experience. Barriers between performers and audience were dissolved and dismantled in an audio/visual sensual storm. It went on to sell out two month long runs in a previously unused space in London’s Royal Festival Hall as well as adaptations in a former furniture depositary, a vast unused bus depot and a historical horse hospital. The Guardian’s Arts Editor Alex Needham described it as ‘The most innovative presentation of live music I’ve ever seen, a total game changer’.
Tickets for KlangHaus: Darkroom can be found here.
The collective also perform KlangHaus: InHaus at Summerhall.
An intimate deconstruction of the live music experience in a domestic setting that can be seen 4-27 Aug at 5.00pm, 7.00pm and 9.00pm.
