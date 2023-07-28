After a sinkhole appeared in the playground The City of Edinburgh Council has announced it will remain closed at the beginning of the autumn term in just a couple of weeks.
The council says it is continuing investigations relating to planned energy retrofit works where a small hole is evident next to the main school building. Ground conditions are particularly being put under the spotlight. The school is built in an area where there are historic coal mines and the council is speaking to the Coal Board about the issue.
An action plan will be drawn up in due course, but meantime plans are being drafted to send pupils and staff to other schools in the area when the term begins on 16 August. Nursery school pupils will attend Moffat Early Years Campus, and Magdalene Community Centre is on the site and community groups which use that building will be offered alternatives.
Education, Children and Families Convener, Cllr Joan Griffiths, said: “This is highly unusual but I know parents/carers and the local community will fully understand why we had to take this decision to close the school as a precaution which hasn’t been taken lightly.
“The expert advice we have received from independent engineers is that the site should remain closed until further investigative work has identified the exact nature of the problem. We’ll be working closely with the Coal Authority to establish what has caused this and what the next steps are so we can reopen the site.
“I know this news will be disappointing for everyone affected by the closures however it is the most sensible solution given what has happened. Our education officers are working closely with the school and other Council teams to identify suitable schools so learning and teaching can continue for our young people.
“We have already identified Moffat Early Years Campus for the nursery pupils and are looking at other venues for the groups that use Magdalene Community Centre. We will keep parents/carers updated as our plans develop and will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”
The school will be in direct contact with parents regarding updates and the Council’s emergency school closures web page will be kept updated.
Bonhams have moved house
Bonhams in Edinburgh moved to new premises on Melville Crescent just last week. The new HQ and salesroom will open in August for a Fringe show. The new address is a five storey double fronted townhouse in the West End where a room on the ground floor will ensure a permanent display space for any…
KlangHaus: Darkroom – climate change wake-up call headed for the Fringe
Originally conceived working with climate themes in collaboration with the Scottish community of climate experts at The Barn, Aberdeenshire and scientists at University of East Anglia’s Tyndall Centre, KlangHaus: Darkroom was originally presented at COP26 in Glasgow. The 20-minute show for just one audience member at a time, held in complete darkness, has been rewritten…
Continue Reading KlangHaus: Darkroom – climate change wake-up call headed for the Fringe
Innovator serves up success with new multi-site software
New all-in-one product streamlines tech for restaurateurs. A growing UK tech firm has launched a transformative new platform for multi-site food and drink franchises and multi-location owners. Edinburgh based Grafterr has recently launched its innovative franchise-focused point-of-sale (POS) and management software – Grafterr Enterprise – which is set to revolutionise the way in which multi-location hospitality venues…
Continue Reading Innovator serves up success with new multi-site software
Laidlaw leaves Easter Road
Hibs have announced that Ethan Laidlaw has joined English Premier League side Brentford. The terms of the 18-year-old’s transfer will remain undisclosed, however the Club has received a six-figure fee and a sizeable sell-on. Laidlaw joined Hibs aged eight and progressed through the Club’s Academy before signing a professional deal in 2021. The attacker helped…
Spending on lifesaving firefighting equipment must not be cut
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have announced a programme of £11 million worth of cuts for 2023-24. The Lothian MSP Foysol Choudhury warns this could lead to catastrophic removals of equipment and firefighter positions at fire stations. Crewe Toll Fire Station in Edinburgh is one of those which will be affected, with the…
Continue Reading Spending on lifesaving firefighting equipment must not be cut
‘Unprecedented’ demand for kit and new signing close
The sale of Hearts third kit has seen an “unprecedented” demand and there is only a limited availability left on smaller sizes. The club say they are on the verge of selling out and their “friends” at Umbro are on the case. Hearts plan to bring in more stock asap. Meanwhile, the club have confirmed…
Continue Reading ‘Unprecedented’ demand for kit and new signing close