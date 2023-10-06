A rare gold medal made for one of Scotland’s oldest Burns Clubs fetched £380 after it emerged for sale at auction in Edinburgh.



The 15ct gold gong was made for an early president of The Glasgow Haggis Club, instituted in 1872.



The 19th century medal depicted Burns on one side and Glasgow’s coat of arms on the reverse, together with Burns’ verse “If ye wish her gratefu’ pray’r Gie her a haggis”.



Originally suspended from a blue or tartan ribbon, it was sold to a collector at Bonhams’ new saleroom in Melville Crescent.



Kenneth Naples, of Bonhams, said: “It’s a lovely medal for the Glasgow Haggis Club, and very collectable.”



Burns expert Dr Clark McGinn said: “The Haggis Club is still in existence. Founded in 1872, as part of the movement to raise funds for the Burns Statue that stands in George Square, it joined the Burns Federation in 1886 as No. 33.

