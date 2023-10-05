Paolo Nutini’s debut album from 2006 These Streets has won the 2023 Modern Scottish Classic Award in the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.

This is a recognition of an album from the past which is still inspiring audiences today.

The Paisley musician wowed the sell out audience at the Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston recently with new interpretations of some of his classic tracks. And it was the public in the last 72 hours who also put his more recent album Last Night in the Bittersweet into the winner’s slot.

‘These Streets’ was an instant classic, catapulting the then-19 year old singer-songwriter onto the UK’s music scene with huge hits like debut single ‘Last Request’, ‘These Streets’ and ‘New Shoes’ cementing him as a household name. The first of four critically-acclaimed albums, the record well and truly announced the arrival of Paolo Nutini as a songwriting prodigy and went on to sell over 1.5 million copies in the UK. Kickstarting a career which has seen the singer become one of the country’s most beloved artists and talented songwriters,‘These Streets’ was where it all began for what is now one of the most recognisable voices in music.

The SAY Award Shortlist for 2023 in alphabetical order is:

Andrew Wasylyk Hearing the Water before Seeing the Falls

Hearing the Water before Seeing the Falls Becky Sikasa Twelve Wooden Boxes

Twelve Wooden Boxes Bemz Nova’s Dad

Nova’s Dad Brìghde Chaimbeul Carry Them With Us

Carry Them With Us Brooke Combe Black Is the New Gold

Black Is the New Gold Cloth Secret Measure

Secret Measure Hamish Hawk Angel Numbers

Angel Numbers Joesef Permanent Damage

Permanent Damage Paolo Nutini Last Night In The Bittersweet

Last Night In The Bittersweet Young Fathers Heavy Heavy

Robert Kilpatrick, Interim CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said, “Congratulations to the 10 incredible albums that have made The SAY Award Shortlist, as well as to our Sound of Young Scotland Award finalists and this year’s Modern Scottish Classic Award winner – Paolo Nutini’s iconic debut ‘These Streets’. This is a fantastic representation of the strength and diversity of Scottish music; past, present and future.

“In light of the recent Government cuts to culture funding, and with a myriad of wider financial challenges currently impacting artists at all levels, The SAY Award’s role in celebrating, promoting and rewarding artistic endeavour remains crucially important. Culture is our identity; it’s how we see ourselves, how we see our place in the world and how we relate to others. It’s the stories of life in Scotland, and it underpins mental well-being – both collectively and individually – in many ways.

“Our lives and our stories matter, and through championing our nation’s musical output, we can share our stories with the rest of the world and find new ways to connect. The SMIA is proud of its ongoing commitment to the value of music in Scotland, and The SAY Award is an essential part of that work. Thanks to our partners for their invaluable support, and we look forward to what will be an incredible night to remember at our Ceremony in Stirling later this month.”

2023’s SAY Award Shortlist, Modern Scottish Classic Awardwinner and Sound of Young Scotland Award finalists will be celebrated at this year’s SAY Award Ceremony, allowing a full-circle celebration of Scottish music throughout time; past, present and future. The SAY Award Ceremony, takes place in the heart of Scotland at The Albert Halls in Stirling on Thursday 26 October.

Final tickets from www.sayaward.com

Paolo Nutini CREDIT Hans-Peter van Velthoven

