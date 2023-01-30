Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth)

Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but they had to come from behind at Bells Sport Centre in Perth.

Jamieson (pictured by Nigel Duncan) also secured her first indoor winners medal with any club when Clydesdale Western were edged 5-4 after both sides came into the final unbeaten.

The Edinburgh lawyer admitted: “It was hard going 2-0 down early but we knew that we were not playing badly and a few tweaks would make a difference. I’ve never doubted our girls motivation and we kept going he whole game. We just kept playing and that paid off.”

She was pleased with her performance added: “At the end of the day I just wanted to help the team get the win and I am glad I could do that. Credit to Clydesdale for a class game and we are absolutely delighted.”

The Edinburgh combine tried to take control early on but were denied twice by goalkeeper Jess Buchanan.

in the first minute of the game and the game seemed to change straight away, with the early scare sparking Clydesdale into life.

The Glasgow side edged 2-0 and 3-1 ahead and the sides were locked at 4-4 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

But Watsonians grabbed the game winner as a loose short corner pass was held up by Scottish international Emily Dark who fed Katie Stott and her shot was deflected over Buchanan and ensured that the Edinburgh side will play in Europe next year.

Inverleith aimed to make it an Edinburgh double but fell at the final hurdle. Western Wildcats won 9-6 to successfully defend the title despite former Olympian Stephen Dick playing a prominent role for the Edinburgh side.

Inverleith were 4-1 down at the break and brought the scoreline back to 4-3 but Western went 7-4 and 8-5 ahead before Fraser Moran netted for 9-5. Dick scored in the final seconds to reduce the deficit to 9-6.

Rob Harwood, Western’s captain, said the club set a target to successfully defend the (indoor) title. Inverleith were more consistent than us in the early part of the campaign, but we put it together in the final.”

In other games at Perth, Edinburgh Hockey Club secured their place amongst the elite of Scottish indoor hockey next year when Cheryl Valentine claimed four goals in a 5-2 win over Uddingston in their relegation/promotion play-off game.

Watsonians men retained their status in the top league after an 11-9 victory over Hillhead thanks to some fine goalkeeping from Luke Campbell who made a number of telling stops.

