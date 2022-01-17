Among the highlights of the Jim Lennon Collection of Silver, Asian and European Works of Art is a rare Irish Neolithic Bog Oak Dugout Canoe which is estimated at £2,000-3,000. The canoe, and all the other lots in the sale, are being offered at no reserve.

Jim Lennon built up his collection over 40 years in Northern Ireland and writing in the forward to the sale catalogue he explains his guiding principles: “I like to think that everything I bought showed skilled individual workmanship, whether in wood, stone, silver, ceramics or any other medium.”

Other highlights include:

A Scottish silver Warwick vase by Mark Aitchison, Edinburgh 1877. Estimate: £3,000-4,000.



A George V silver centrepiece, Goldsmiths and Silversmiths company, London 1923. Estimate: £1,500-2,000.

Two pairs of Sancai glazed Guardian Figures from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Estimate: £1,000-1,500.



An exceptionally rare early English leaded bronze posnet dating from the 13th or 14th Century. A posnet is a small pot with a handle and three legs. Estimate: £3,000-5,000.



A massive Chinese celadon vase, Tianqiuping from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Estimate: £1,000-1,500.

The sale of The Jim Lennon Collection of Silver, Asian and European Works of Art takes place on Wednesday 26 January at 10.00 am at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JX.

