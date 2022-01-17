CCTV images used in appeal following an incident in Giles Street, Leith.

Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an incident that occurred at Giles Street, Edinburgh around 4.30am on Saturday, 9 October, 2021.



The male is described as being in his late 30s, of average build with short dark hair.



Detective Constable Greg Manley said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to him, depicted in the image to make contact with the Police.



“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 0758 of Saturday, 9 October, 2021.



“Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...