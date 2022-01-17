CALA Homes (East) has donated a shipping container to a trust which works with sports teams in Gullane.

The container will be used as a place to store essential equipment for a number of clubs.

Prior to receiving the 20-foot unit, the Gullane Sports Development Trust (GSDT) had been forced to use changing facilities to store a broad range of sporting equipment.

The new container, donated by CALA Homes (East) is enabling full use of the Gullane Sports Pavilion facilities, and clubs can use the changing rooms for their proper purpose.

The main beneficiaries of the container are Gullane Athletic AFC and Gullane Hockey Club – with more than 200 combined members – as well as Gullane Netball Club and a number of additional clubs who are all supported by the GSDT.

Mike Mackie, Chair of the GSDT, said: “The container is solving a long-standing storage issue we’ve had at the pavilion, enabling us to make full use of the facilities once again.

”In addition, the storage container is large enough that we can store some of our outdoor 7- and 9-aside football goals. These were previously stored outside so it is great we’re now able to keep them in a secure place.

“All of us at the trust are incredibly grateful to CALA for the donation. Our clubs are constantly growing and the new storage facility is allowing us to continue expanding for years to come.”

The Gullane Sports Pavilion and AstroTurf pitch were opened in 2017. CALA has a previous history with the trust, after helping to enable the water supply to the pavilion building.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director at CALA Homes (East) said: “Having that extra bit of support can go a long way for local sports clubs and facilities. We hope our contribution enables the GSDT to play an even bigger role in this community.

“With the launch of our Saltcoats development, we look forward to making many more positive contributions to the area for years to come.”

CALA has a long history working in the Gullane area, recently completing its nearby Marine Rise, Fentoun Green and Fentoun Meadows developments.

Its new development, Saltcoats Grange, has recently launched to market, offering a mix of desirable homes to suit a range of lifestyles.

