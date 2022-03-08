A women’s indoor hockey team based in the heart of Edinburgh has regained top division status following an impressive run of form throughout the season.

The ladies first team at Edinburgh Hockey Club, known locally as “Cala Hockey” – in reference to a 13-year sponsorship by homebuilder Cala Homes (East) – will play in the Scottish Hockey Indoor Division One next season, after missing promotion by just one goal in the previous two seasons.

The club plays at Meggetland and has more than 300 members.

Cala Homes has supported the team and the wider Edinburgh Hockey Club since 2009 and has since been committed to providing the club with new equipment and assisting in increasing participation across all ages and levels.

Club President Colin Fraser said: “The club are extremely proud to watch the ladies’ first team succeed in winning division two and return to the top league. We have been so close to achieving this in recent years, so it is a massive step for them as a team and the club as a whole.

“There has been an incredible atmosphere across all of our teams at Edinburgh Hockey Club this year and it is brilliant we have been able to convert that into this success in competition.”

Cala Homes East, Edinburgh Hockey Colin Fraser

Colin continued: “We’re very proud to wear the Cala logo on our strips when we play – We’re probably more commonly known around Scotland as just “Cala Hockey”.

“To have such excellent support from Cala over the years has allowed to club to continue to grow from strength to strength and make hockey accessible and inclusive to all. To see businesses like Cala taking a real interest in the community is always incredible to see.

“It’s extremely important to us that our sponsors share the values that are at the heart of our community. Much like Edinburgh Hockey, Cala embodies excellence and strives to be the best in every situation.

“We are extremely grateful to Cala for its ongoing support in helping the club create continued success and opportunities for all of our players.”

The club is a merger of Edinburgh Gymnasts founded in 1922 and Edinburgh Civil Service founded in 1958, becoming Edinburgh Hockey Club in 2005.

Since its founding, the club has grown to have nine adult teams and an impressive youth set up, offering opportunities to everyone spanning from the age of eight all the way to those in their 80s.

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with Cala Homes (East) said: “We are delighted to witness even more successful moments at Edinburgh Hockey club as their ladies’ team tick off another impressive achievement.

“Not only are the club proving exceptional on the pitch but they are also creating important local opportunities for those at all ages and stages to exercise and be part of a community, something we at Cala are extremely happy support.”

Cala Homes East, Edinburgh Hockey Ladies First Team

