Edinburgh Bus Station has unveiled its new, state-of-the-art bus station management system, transforming the passenger experience for those travelling to and from Edinburgh.

The management platform is said to be one of the most advanced in the UK and features real-time arrival and departure information on intelligent display screens throughout the station, along with live updates on any disruption, delays and events.

Upgrades include larger displays for people with visual impairments, which connect via Bluetooth to the RNIB React smart device app to read out departures, using multiple languages on some screens. Interactive wayfinding totem signage has been installed to help users plan their onward journeys, with routes, travel updates and tourist information.

On Tuesday, Transport and Environment Convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes joined xxx to see for herself the improvements at the council-owned station, where more than 9,000 bus and coach services pass through each month.

Cllr Macinnes said: “There is no doubt the new management system at Edinburgh Bus Station will transform the experience for anyone travelling through it. Not only is journey information much clearer and more accessible, but upgrades will really help people making onwards trips around Edinburgh.

“It’s really fascinating to see the difference the improvements are making behind the scenes, managing the bus station more effectively, supporting safer departures and monitoring performance. By delivering a truly integrated, efficient service, these changes make travel by bus an attractive choice, which is central to our net zero target.”

Cllr Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, said: “The use of new technology is helping to manage the bus station more easily and effectively. This means more accurate and more available information for passengers, including the automatic notification of any delays and incidents.

“We hope projects like this will give more passengers and visitors the confidence to choose travel by bus.”

The new management system also features a bus reversing facility, helping to manage departures from the station more effectively and safely, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to automatically log the arrival and departure of every bus in the station.

At the centre of the platform is a Content Management System (CMS) combining live bus location data with scheduled information to provide accurate real time passenger information. This is distributed to displays inside and outside the station, as well as to Traveline Scotland, neighbouring local authorities, bus operators and local business parks.

