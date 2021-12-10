Homes at the house builder’s East Calder development will be on the market in early 2022

CALA has built a new collection of homes, designed to appeal to those who love the outdoors in the West Lothian village but still seek a link to city life.

CALA Homes (East) will launch its first development in East Calder – Mansefield Lea – and the developer has released first visuals of what it will look like.

Homes will sit on either side of a winding burn, adding to a feeling of space and greenery, while more than 300 trees and extensive hedging will be planted along with over a hectare of wildflower and shrubs.

Mansefield Lea will consist of a range of two to five bedroom homes – from CALA’s award-winning Light and Space Collection – these homes are designed with flexibility in mind with open plan living spaces, generous bedrooms and high specification throughout.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We are excited to be starting Mansefield Lea and are looking forward to welcoming buyers to the development when we launch in early 2022.

“It offers outstanding connectivity, by road or rail, to Edinburgh, Glasgow and further afield. Likewise, the development will link in with the surrounding community and the town centre is within walking distance whilst Livingston is also just a couple of miles away.

“The burn also adds extra character and there’ll be a lot of green space too – perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors.

“We’d urge anyone interested to register for more information, so they can be among the first to find out about our sales launch.”

Work on the development is now well underway – and CALA plans to be able to welcome visitors to a sales office in late February with two showhomes following in the summer of 2022.

East Calder is based around two adjoining estates, Almondell and Calderwood Country Park, covering more than 200 acres and offering endless walking and cycling routes, picnic areas, play parks and a healthy local wildlife.

Mansefield Lea directly neighbours Xcite East Calder Sports Centre, which offers a range of activities for all ages, including gym, racquet sports, 5-a-side and fitness classes.

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/west-lothian/mansefield-lea-east-calder/

