A Cramond Primary School pupil who won a design competition to create a showhome bedroom has finally had the opportunity to see his creation come to life.

After impressing the judges earlier this year, Jonathan Anderson, 11, visited the new Cammo Meadows development by CALA Homes (East), with his parents, ahead of the showhomes launching on 29 May.

Jonathan’s designs centred on a jungle theme, creating a striking digital moodboard to a detailed brief and floorplan, while budgeting for all of the items included.

Leading interior designer, Eileen Kesson of Envision had presented the project to the 51-strong two P7 classes – and selected Jonathan’s entry for its originality and attention to detail. Eileen was subsequently able to source individual items, such as a fun wall tropical mural, specially printed for the home, green furniture, jungle toys and LED lights throughout.

Jonathan said: “I really enjoyed picking out the things to put in the bedroom and I decided to have a desk because I could draw and do my homework on it.

“It’s rainforest themed, with green, yellow and blue, because I love animals and the outdoors. I wish this was my bedroom!”

Eileen said: “Jonathan’s, and a lot of the entries, were absolutely fantastic but with Jonathan’s design what stood out to me was the colour – it’s so vibrant and exciting and he followed his theme through so completely.

“We asked the children if they could design a room for Sam, a ten-year-old boy, and we gave them a floorplan, a budget and they could take on that blank canvas and make it theirs.

“I love the detail of Jonathan’s room, in particular the bespoke rainforest mural. He asked for the curtains to be yellow because it’s sunny and positive, and he wanted the rug to be blue to simulate a pool in a forest so the detail was fantastic.

“With a showhome you’re looking for themes or threads that will run through the whole house so it’s important you carry them from room to room – and this room was so comprehensive it was quite easy for us to make it happen.”

Alison Cunningham, Marketing Manager at CALA Homes (East), said: “Having Jonathan and his family come to visit the showhome in person was the perfect way to round off what’s been a brilliant project with Cramond Primary.

“Jonathan’s designs really impressed the whole CALA East team too, we’ve been looking forward to the showhomes being ready so Eileen could pull everything together, and to finally see it in person is fantastic.”

His designs feature in The Mallaig, one of the two new showhomes CALA launching at Cammo Meadows on Saturday, which is situated near to Cramond Primary School.

Cammo Meadows is a development of detached homes, terraced homes and apartments next to the Cammo Estate nature reserve.

The development is minutes from Cramond Primary School and is also surrounded by a multitude of green outdoor spaces, a wildflower meadow, with a new woodland to be created as part of the development.

Built in 1975, Cramond Primary School is a non-denominational school that serves Cramond and the surrounding areas of northwest Edinburgh. The school has more than 400 pupils and is part of the Royal High School cluster.

For more information on Cammo Meadows, please visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/cammo-meadows/

Like this: Like Loading...