Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following a wilful fire raising which took place around 2.10pm this afternoon at an address on Lower Bathville in Armadale, West Lothian.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire safely and there were no injuries.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The fire is being treated as deliberate.

Detective Constable Marc Lunn, of Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of the incident but substantial damage has been caused.

“We are appealing to members of the public who may have noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to come forward and speak to officers.

“I would ask if anyone has possible dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2202 of Sunday, 30 May, 2021.”

