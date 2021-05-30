The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 30 May 2021 in Scotland are shown below, showing further increases in the seven day test positivity rate.

There are two areas of Edinburgh where the number of positive cases is highest. In Silverknowes and Davidson’s Mains, the 7 day rate per 100,000 population is 1008.1 and in Clovenstone and Wester Hailes the 7 day positivity rate is 433 per 100,000 population. In Edinburgh overall the rate is 71.8.

Glasgow remains in Level Three for now, meaning that travel in and out of the area is for essential reasons only. Both the proportion of cases and of positive tests have continued to rise in Glasgow, with the April-02 variant thought to be driving the spread, meaning the city will remain in Level 3 for at least another week. 

Go to http://nhsinform.scot to arrange a vaccination appointment. The vaccinations section of the site has a section on missing appointments details, with a form you can submit. Alternatively, you can call the national Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

If you are aged between 18 and 29, you can now register online for vaccination. This will help ensure that all your details are correct and up to date.

Register here: http://register.vacs.nhs.scot

Most of the rest of Scotland there has been a move to Level Two.

The restrictions at Level Two mean that groups of eight people from up to eight households can meet outdoors, and people can meet in each other’s homes including for overnight stays. Up to six people from three households can meet indoors.

International travel is now allowed on the basis of a traffic light system, but the First Minister has urged caution and staycationing. Those entering from red list countries must go to a quarantine hotel. Those on the amber list must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests.

Those entering from the green list must also take a PCR test. The green list is the same as the rest of the UK, allowing a four nations approach. The countries include Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Portugal (And Azores and Madeira), Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, ascension and Tristan de Cunha.

As at 23 May, 10,114 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today. 

In the week 17 April – 23 May, four deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of two deaths from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since September 2020.

There were two deaths in South Lanarkshire, one in East Dunbartonshire and one in Falkirk. Total deaths were three per cent below the five year average, with 29 fewer deaths in total. 

NRS has also today published data on the total number of deaths involving COVID-19 in individual hospitals and care homes in Scotland. 

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“This week’s figures show there were no deaths in 29 of 32 Scottish local authorities where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 

“Our weekly updates on deaths in Scotland since April 2020 have included details on the number of deaths in care homes and hospitals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Today we have made available information on the number of deaths in each individual institution during this period.”

*means either includes weekend’s figures or IT reporting problem.

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-195Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of first dose vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
30 May 202152611917,6983.2%07,668235,4213,234,31142,8602,022,728
29 May 202158324,5322.5%
28 May 202164113225,9392.6%27,668690234,3123,196,05149,9651,971,006
27 May 20214649828,6991.8%07,666483233,6713,174,80747,5501,942,285
26 May 20215465928,7642.1%07,666698233,2073,155,73349,9621,913,809
25 May 2021318542%27,666697232,6613,138,36645,4561,881,214
24 May 2021313* 3912,177*2.8%07,664594232,3433,121,94536,3751,852,179
23 May 20213786321,0022.0%07,664232,0303,108,81945,5711,828,930
22 May 20213703,096,3411,799,956
21 May 2021414481.9%07,664481231,2823,082,2511,769,040
20 May 20214326528,5891.6%07,6645 83230,8683,063,64849,9491,742,072
19 May 20213945926,9121.6%07,6644 78230,4363,051,38341,1501,704,388
18 May 20212682917,5151.7%07,664470230,0423,045,1521,669,469
17 May 20211612111,3611.6%07,664368229,7743,035,79032,9601,638,536
16 May 20212924516,0032.0%07,664229,6133,020,33538,5081,621,031
15 May 20214135427,8661.6%07,664229,3213,003,33941,8281,599,519
14 May 2021215*3717,457*1.3%*27,664364228,9082,985,55741,8141,575,765
13 May 20212702625,0931.2%17,662463228,6932,968,16944,0151,551,339
12 May 20213451.3%039,917
11 May 20212381.7%41,124
10 May 20211681711,5161.6%07,661672227,8402,909,15628,1811,485,296
9 May 20212002413,9761.5%07,661227,6722,897,97532,0891,468,296
8 May 202122433,341
7 May 20212361
6 May 2021283*350.9%*07,6601158227,0122,860,63554,0161,400,296
5 May 202185*1111,273*0.8%*07,6601369226,7292,846,8341,373,882
4 May 20211394313,7441.1%07,6601158226,6442,833,7611,348,050
3 May 202113210,1951.5%02,824,9551,326,599
2 May 202114614,2131.1%02,817,7521,297,664
1 May 202117519,6381.1%12,811,3431,263,862
30 April 20211913818,5001.1%07,659967226,0522,802,15245,5741,224,861
29 April 20211782125,3920.8%57,6591270225,8612,796,810 1,184,629
28 April 2021 204112752,789,97848,0731,142,947
27 April 20211331181
26 April 2021142459,8161.7%1293225,3462,773,7701,068,704
25 April 202117616,4341.3%technical difficulties – no figures
24 April 202117718,3841.1%47,653225,0282,764,60750,178993,180
23 April 20212552719,7711.5%17,6491293224,8512,758,38139,380949,228
22 April 20212313423,3021.1%37,6481293224,5962,755,17553,176898,231
21 April 20212733724,3491.3%17,64514107224,3652,752,57552,911847,655
20 April 20211781.4%27,64413106224,0922,750,05242,510797,267
19 April 20212323010,6492.5%07,64214104223,9142,747,69422,158757,115
18 April 20212112615,0971.6%07,642223,6822,744,23133,550738,420
17 April 20212102219,3311.2%27,642223,4712,733,38738,256715,714
16 April 20212041218,1251.4%37,64018109223,2612,722,08440,179688,761
15 April 20212372723,5801.2%17,63716115222,8972,708,69141,273661,975
14 April 20212782924,7941.3%37,63620119222,6602,694,971634,422
13 April 20212212115,3541.6%37,63320133222,3822,682,706605,126
12 April 2021199289,7972.4%07,63021154222,1612,668,72332,444590,174
11 April 20212502615,9161.8%07,630221,9622,657,57831,230568,875
10 April 20212813122,1831.5%47,630221,7122,643,51044,147551,026
9 April 20212853620,7291.6%67,62620168221,4312,625,57741,182524,812
8 April 20213644126,5821.6%17,62021174221,1462,608,83136,036500,376
7 April 20212894622,0931.5%57,61921192220,7822,593,93231,575479,239
6 April 2021259268 (from 28 March to 3 April)14,2682%07,61021196220,4932,577,81619,942463,780
5 April 202124811,3732.5%07,6102,565,28016,760456,374
4 April 202134314,1642.7%07,6102,553,83734,064451,057
3 April 202139721,5602.1%07,610 2,535,88940,542434,941
2 April 202141423,8182.0%2,515,74837,889414,540
1 April 20214007325,9561.8%87,61021215218,4322,493,32742,984399,062
31 March 20215427328,1442.1%67,60221237218,4322,464,06942,984354,756
30 March 202141117,4682.8%12 7,59623250 2,436,39838,752338,443
29 March 20213524412,4563.2%07,58422259217,7492,409,82638,060326,263
28 March 20214228117,6272.6%07,58422264217,1272,385,70944,508312,320
27 March 202156311925,5192.4%67,58426283216,7052,358,80750,875294,714
26 March 20215439424,8862.4%67,57826296216,1422,322,83253,699279,814
25 March 202170115731,9462.4%107,57232310215,5992,285,71150,083263,236
22 March 20213594610,7593.7%07,55233353213,8882,182,40042,368225,096
20 March 20214888519,9472.7%87,55231367212,9972,085,525 207,028
15 March 20214567011,2614.7%07,51040447210,0081,908,99122,201161,945
14 March 20214847516,2613.3%27,51040461209,5521,888,69725,362160,038
9 March 20214666216,3423.3%197,44150614206,4651,789,37719,672123,686
7 March 20213906314,0573.2%07,42161628205,4981,759,750115,930
5 March 2021498733.1%117,409646661,717,67229,064108,197
4 March 20215007124,7232.5%277,39869726204,0551,688,80834,237100,058
2 March 202154210414,5374.4%337,16471784203,0121,634,36184,445
1 March 2021386704.5%07,13171824202,470
Lows and highs prior to 1 March
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
Highs and lows in January
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

