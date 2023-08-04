Hibs forward Dan MacKay has joined Livingston FC on loan for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, the Easter Road club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins David Martindale’s (pictured) side on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Since joining the Hibees in summer 2021, MacKay has made seven competitive appearances, scoring one goal.

The player has spent the majority of his time at Easter Road on loan, initially with Kilmarnock before spending the 2022/23 season at Inverness Caledonian Thistle where he scored five goals in 40 appearances for the cinch Championship side.

Over the summer, MacKay has played several times for the Hibees in pre-season featuring predominantly off the bench and will now join Livingston in the hope of playing more regular first team football.

