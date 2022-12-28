Leg six of the inaugural Edinburgh Winter Shore League takes place at Marine Esplanade, Seafield, on Friday, December 30 with registration from 6pm to 6.30pm.

Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and Ian Campbell, the organiser, is taking names now. Further details are available on the Scottish shore Angling Match Group site.

The eight-leg event is sponsored by Edinburgh Angling Centre and the Fishing Megastore and Edinburgh angler David Cooper currently leads the chase for the title.

His brother Chris, who has only recently taken up match angling, is second and Steven Barrett third in the eight-leg series which started in late October.

Incidentally, the inaugural event has attracted anglers from as far afield as Arbroath and Falkirk and more than 20 have fished each competition so far with venues at Portobello Beach (pictured) and Newhaven.

Meanwhile, the Bass Rock Shore Angling League are back in action on Wednesday, January 4 at a venue to be decided this weekend. Registration will be from 6pm and fishing is from 7pm.

For details see the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s Facebook site.

