Rio Residential lists ideal holiday cottage in Port Appin

Edinburgh-based Rio Residential, the “extremely connected to market” estate agency has secured its first listing in the West of Scotland.

The agency, headed up by property professional, Judy Shields, is selling Old Smithy Cottage in Port Appin, a stunning three bedroom property enjoying expansive views across the Bay. Priced at offers over £465,000, this charming cottage is marketed as a possible holiday home.

Central features are the large open plan kitchen/dining room, together with the spacious living room with its exposed ceiling beams and open fire. The cottage has three bedrooms, including master bedroom en-suite. It also has a wet room main bathroom, utility room, and conservatory. The large private garden is another attraction of this home.

Judy Shields said: “I’m delighted to have secured the listing of this characterful property in the most beautiful setting of Port Appin, the first move into the West of Scotland for Rio Residential.”

Just has worked in the residential property sector at a senior level for the last eight years. Latterly she was Senior Associate Director with Strutt & Parker in Edinburgh, having also spent time with McEwan Fraser as a Residential and Commercial Property Surveyor.

Her career has also seen her fulfil the role of Client Relationship Manager (Restructuring) with KPMG, and Area Director for Clyde Property in Stirling.

Judy continued: “I expect Smithy Cottage to go very quickly indeed, due to its sought after location, amazing views, and high level of presentation.”

Rio Residential covers all aspects of residential sales, including redevelopment projects, property sourcing, and off market.

An independent company, it sits within The Fusion Group of Companies, a Stirling based business predominantly working within the hospitality sector. Commercial property agency, Drysdale & Company, which brings hospitality businesses who wish to sell, to market, also sits within the Fusion portfolio.

Rio Residential has listings underway across Scotland.

Judy can be contacted on 0131 526 3154, email Judy@rioresidential.co.uk

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/128723057#/?channel=RES_BUY

https://www.rioresidential.co.uk/property/2168/





Like this: Like Loading...