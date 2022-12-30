Edinburgh cleaning specialist CleanTEC has expanded into the Scottish Borders after securing its first franchise deal.

Since forming in 2009, the firm has steadily grown to become a leading providers of cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers.

Thanks to its recently developed business model, the company is broadening its reach and will now service customers from its base in Gordon, Berwickshire.

Managing director John Ross said: “This is a real milestone for the company.

“Expanding the business in this way has been part of a longer-term strategy and after restructuring how the business is run in the wake of the pandemic, I’m delighted to see it come to fruition.

“A lot of work has been put in by a lot of people to get us to this stage but this is only the start.

“I’m excited about what 2023 has in store for us as we look to grow our presence in other areas of the country.”

Craig Martin will head up the Borders operation and John added: “I want to create opportunities for people, inspire people to work for themselves, and it gives me great satisfaction to see them grow within the business.

“I’m committed to guiding and supporting franchisees on an ongoing basis and it’s a new part of the business which I’m incredibly enthusiastic about.”

John Ross

