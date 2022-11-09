Scotland face New Zealand this weekend in a sell-out rugby international, and Edinburgh Trams is responding by putting on more trams to Murrayfield.

This match could be the highlight of this year’s Autumn Internationals at BT Murrayfield right beside the tram stop, and is a chance to put right the dramatic loss in 2017.

Edinburgh Trams confirm the service will run every three minutes and there are ticket deals for adults and children online here edinburghticket.com.

Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director Lea Harrison commented: “As thousands of people flock to the city this weekend to witness this hotly anticipated clash between the Scots and the strong All Blacks, we want to ensure that fans enjoy the best possible match-day experience.

“As well as saving money and the hassle of finding a parking spot in the city centre, by taking the tram they can avoid the inevitable congestion around the ground. Anyone travelling from beyond Edinburgh can leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which offers plenty of parking spaces, before enjoying a swift and convenient journey to the Murrayfield tram stop.”

On Sunday Scotland will be looking to achieve a first win over the New Zealanders following a dramatic lose during the Autumn Internationals in 2017, and further details can be found here.

