Fancy a change of scene? This substantial and well established self-catering business comprising a B-listed Georgian House, Garden Flat and Cottages which can sleep up to 36 guests is now on the market.

Commercial Property Agency for the hospitality sector, Drysdale & Company, has Kilchoman House & Islay Cottages on the west coast of Islay on their books, a unique property representing an outstanding lifestyle business opportunity.

With a freehold asking price of offers over £1.9 million, Kilchoman, set over thirty seven acres of ground and just five minutes from Machir Bay and beach, one of Islay’s most popular spots, could offer a new owner the option of living in a large family home whilst operating the self catering cottages as a business. Alternatively, the entire estate could be run on a 100% commercial basis, with guests also staying in the B listed Georgian House, which was built in 1825. Able to comfortably sleep twelve people, the House is an impressive detached stone set over two levels. Accommodation includes a recently refurbished kitchen, formal dining room which can seat eighteen, main sitting room and family room.

Next to the main house is a separate annexe building beneath a double pitched roof which includes a one bedroom flat with lounge. The sitting room overlooks a large walled garden with views over Creag Mhor.

The six individual Kilchoman cottages comprise of four, two-bedroom cottages and a separate three-bedroom cottage, sleeping a total of twenty four people. The original block was the minister’s former stable and coach house until its conversion to individual holiday cottages.

Stuart Drysdale said: “Owned and operated by the present owner for the past eight years, Kilchoman is a thriving business with plenty of potential for further redevelopment, subject to planning. Along with all the other buildings there is a large single storey agricultural garage lying to the south of the main house. The extensive acreage available here provides significant potential for the addition of further development or lodges subject to appropriate planning permission being granted. It’s another box ticked on what makes this entire estate so attractive. We are delighted to bring it to the market at this time.

“Kilchoman’s safe and attractive setting makes it an ideal place in which to bring up a family.

“Older children, as they turn into adults, could easily get involved in running the business too – there is a great deal of scope for a whole new lifestyle.

“We expect this listing to be very popular indeed.”

Current owner of Kilchoman House & Islay Cottages, David Thomson said: “It has been great fun building the business, we have many friends from the regular guests who visit, some coming for over 20 years. A great deal has been invested in building the business, particularly in maintenance and improvements to the product. Trip advisor results and guest comments are very gratifying and Kilchoman and Islay cottages is something we are both very proud of.

“Having been involved in the hospitality industry all our working lives, we think that the time is right to move on.

“We have another very successful business on Islay, the “Peatzeria” which keeps us involved. We now have three grandchildren and counting who require our attention, also the chance to spend a lot more time travelling is very appealing. Kilchoman is a very special place, and we will miss it and the buzz very much. There is a lot more that could be done, but it is time to leave it to someone younger to take Kilchoman and Islay Cottages to the next stage.”

The southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides, Islay is a busy tourist destination popular with wildlife enthusiasts, golfers and whisky lovers. Nine working whisky distilleries are to be found on the island, the oldest of which is Bowmore, founded in 1779. The closest whisky distillery to Kilchoman lies just to the east, Kilchoman distillery, established in 2005, Islay’s only single farm single malt whisky producing distillery. Regular ferry services are provided from Kennacraig on the Kintyre Peninsula to Port Askaig (1 hr 55 mins) or Port Ellen (2hrs 20 mins). Logan Air provide a flight direct from Glasgow International airport which takes 45 mins.

