Littles Restaurant has become a visitor attraction since it was converted into an 80 cover restaurant six years ago.
The building was formerly the Riverside Parish Church and it overlooks the River Ericht, at Rattray, Blairgowrie. The business has achieved several awards since the experienced restaurateur Willie Little bought it in 2015, investing almost £1 million in an ambitious restoration creating a modern restaurant space.
With 50 years in the trade behind him, Willie is keen to retire, and would like to pass the restaurant, with its awe inspiring stained glass window – the only one in the UK dedicated to the role of the Labour Corps in World War One – on to a new owner.
Willie said: “When I took the church on it was completely derelict, with dry rot everywhere, a daunting task indeed. I had the vision to see that it could be a fantastic dining space though, full of atmosphere and history, and with this amazing stained glass window – that very few people seemed to know about – at it’s very heart. To say that it was challenging was putting it mildly, but I assembled a fantastic team and completed the work and opened, spreading the word on the church’s rich heritage as often as we could.
“Without our conversion, the window could well have been lost to the community forever.”
Over the years. “Littles in the church” has filled many column inches in the press, as Willie revealed more and more stories about the church’s history, revealing that he had named his bar and snug area “Borries Bar”, after the rich Dundonian shoe factory benefactor who originally donated the money for the Methodist Church to be built.
He said: “It would be great to attract a buyer. The restaurant is busy with many regulars, and we have a great team of loyal staff who have been with me since before the conversion, sharing this journey.
“I’m proud to be leaving the people of Blairgowrie this legacy, as I’m sure visitors will continue to come and see the window. Finishing my career in this church restaurant has been fantastic, but the time has come for me to take off my apron and put up my feet. I look forward to seeing what interest we get in this historic building as it could be used for many things, but I must admit I would like to see it still continue as a restaurant, feeding the people of Blairgowrie, and across the whole area.”
Littles Restaurant is for sale through Cornerstone Business Agents, offers over £595,000. Contact Barry McNeil on (07876) 831834 or 0131 445 7222.
