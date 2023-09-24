The Economic Development Team at Fife Council is proud to announce the successful completion of its inaugural “Fit for Defence Programme”. This groundbreaking initiative has provided invaluable support to eight Fife-based businesses, enabling them to access and operate within the highly competitive defence industry.

MRS Training & Rescue, Ductform HFE, Fyneside Developments Ltd, Eurospray, Keela International, Contract Solutions Ltd, Quality Precision Electronics Ltd and Foodmek Ltd all enrolled on the programme to help prepare their businesses to access and increase their market share within the sector.

Developed in collaboration with Make UK Defence, the ‘Fit for Defence Programme’ was specifically designed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by businesses in the defence sector. The programme’s approach included an initial workshop to raise awareness of the defence sector, followed by individual business health checks. Through these health checks, businesses were able to identify areas for improvement and develop tailored action plans to access the defence market effectively.

Furthermore, the businesses involved in the programme will continue to benefit from ongoing support, including specialist business advice from Business Gateway Fife as well as supported attendance at DSEI and DPRTE exhibitions through Fife Council’s Trade Development programme, which will help further enhance their connections within the defence sector.

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager for Economic Development at Fife Council said: “We are thrilled to see the positive outcomes of the Fit for Defence Programme. By providing tailored support and connecting businesses with industry specialists, we have enabled eight Fife-based businesses to prepare and access the highly competitive defence market. This achievement demonstrates the potential of collaboration and highlights Fife’s capabilities in the defence sector.”

Russell Dillon, representing Quality Precision Electronics, has already experienced the advantages of participating in the programme and stated, “The support and information we’ve received from Fife Council and Make UK’s Fit for Defence programme has helped us to land a new verbal contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and enhance our network within the defence sector. Fife Council has been very proactive in getting Fife business out there and we look forward to continuing working and growing in Fife.”

“Jim Fairnie from Eurospray Limited explained that he wanted to expand his defence-related customer base and had found the programme “very helpful with good advice and ideas on how we could develop our defence business. It was helpful to have someone with defence experience identify our strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities. We will implement these suggestions, as well as target the customers highlighted by the expert we engaged with. Thanks to Fife Council’s Economic Development Team, another great programme supporting local businesses.”

