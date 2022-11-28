Guests can now sample a new Bordeaux, together with several other outstanding reds, plus the Karma Group’s own “Travellers Gin” at Karma Lake of Menteith.

Known for its fantastic curated wine and spirits collection, assembled since 2016, Karma Group, the collection of 44 worldwide luxury resorts, has introduced a fantastic new red wine to its collection – “Grand Vin de Bordeaux” which can be enjoyed by guests.

With a velvety taste, this wine is notable for its extraordinary artwork on the label, designed by Australian artist, Helen Norton, depicting a creative rendition of the opening scenes of The Tempest, by William Shakespeare.

Other red wines on offer include a 2012 Chateau Jean Voisin St. Emillion Grand Cru, a 90% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc blend produced at a 14 hectare vineyard around the St Emillion chateau, using no pesticides or herbicides.

Hailing from Italy is a 2018 Le Miccine Carduus Toscana IGT. Named after the Latin for Thistle, to reflect the winemaker’s Scottish heritage, this is a delicious Tuscan wine which is both spicy and plumby.

Made with carefully selected, globally sourced ingredients, such as Tuscan junipers, Balinese sage, Indian peppercorn and French orange peel, Karma Group’s new signature “Travellers Gin” has already made its mark since launch, being awarded a silver medal at the Global Spirits Masters 2021 in the premium gin category.

Karma Lake of Menteith General Manager, Chris Diplock said: “We are delighted to add these two outstanding new drinks to our own Karma Group collection which guests across our 44 global resorts can enjoy, including those here at the beautiful Karma Lake of Menteith.

“The Grand Vin de Bordeaux is the perfect accompaniment to one of our locally sourced venison dishes which we are offering in The Menteith Restaurant at the moment, with the venison coming from Rednock Estate just along the road.

“Our owner and founder, John Spence, is a real wine connoisseur, committed to creating a quality range of wines and spirits to offer his guests, so he is always coming up with something new to add to the collection.

“And as gin is still very much in vogue, a spirit continuing to enjoy a huge resurgence, we wanted to have our own gin too. We are really pleased our Travellers Gin has had such an impressive debut, receiving a prestigious award on launch. It keeps selling out here in Scotland but rest assured, we have ordered more.

“Expect a warm spicy flavour with a touch of citrus, together with a clean dry finish when you try it.”

The Hotel is running its 12 Days of Christmas Karma throughout the festive season, offering a variety of dining and social experiences open to everyone, residents and non residents alike. This will include live music, quizzes, food showcases and more.

Special festive dining is available to book at Karma Lake of Menteith on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The Karma Lake of Menteith Christmas Menu costs £49.95 for three courses, with any two at £39.95 & includes chef’s canapés.

End 2022 on a high with Karma Lake of Menteith’s traditional Gala Dinner, taking place on 31 December with fireworks, live music from Fergus Woods, and traditional ceilidh dancing.

For further details on short breaks and dining experiences at Karma Lake of Menteith, please click here.

